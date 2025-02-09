Embers chapter 2: Rivals reunite in the same team as Haitani begins his journey as a defender

Embers chapter 2 was expected to continue from where it left off as Haitani was enthusiastic about enrolling in the Kosei-University-affiliated High School's football club. As expected, the chapter saw Haitani enrolling in the school's club but had to clear a lot of misunderstandings and prove his worth to the team's midfielder and top player Kaoru Bugai.

Initially, Haitani scared the club's manager due to his appearance which made him look like a stalker. Bugai then challenged the male protagonist to prove his worth on the football field. As expected, Haitani was no good on the offense but his defensive abilities earned him a place at the club. However, the final page saw the reunion with Takami who will be the ace striker of the same club.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from Embers chapter 2.

Trending

Embers chapter 2: Haitani enters the club of his dreams by proving his worth

Haitani's misery as seen in the manga (Image via Soutarou Nishii and Kai Kurumazaki/Shueisha)

Embers chapter 2, titled Encounters, began with a monologue from Haitani where he recalled the loss against Takami's team and swore to never cry again for the same reason. The chapter then returned to the present where, ironically, the football club's manager was running away from the male protagonist, showcasing Haitani a horrible future.

In reality, Haitani just wanted to return the manager her wallet which she dropped during their conversation. As expected, due to Haitani's appearance, she thought that the male protagonist was trying to hurt her so the manager started running. As they were creating a fuss around the school, Embers chapter 2 focused on the other side of the school where someone from the club witnessed this spectacle.

As the manager tripped and Haitani tried reaching her, the football club's member stopped the male protagonist. This member was Kaoru Bugai, the club's midfielder and captain. Unfortunately, Haitani lost the wallet and couldn't convince the captain that the reason for chasing the captain wasn't because of something suspicious. The manager told the captain that Haitani was one of the new recruits.

Bugai and Haitani as seen in the manga (Image via Soutarou Nishii and Kai Kurumazaki/Shueisha)

As expected, Bugai tore the male protagonist's application form and rejected him because their club was one of the prefecture's best and didn't need 'stalkers' like Haitani. As expected, Embers chapter 2 saw Haitani getting offended by these comments and mocking Bugai for judging him based on the male protagonist's appearance.

These two then took their fight to the football court. Bugai challenged Haitani that whoever scored the goal first would win and if the male protagonist won by any chance, he would enter the club without any question. As easy as the conditions for the challenge might be, Haitani's amateurish skills couldn't keep the ball in his feet, forbidding him to even get close to the opponent's goal.

This gave Bugai a chance to rush. However, Embers chapter 2 saw Bugai standing against a wall when he tried to push past Haitani. The male protagonist kept clearing the ball as the match was getting nowhere. This was when Bugai realized that Haitani might be a special one whose defenses were so strong that calling him a wall wouldn't be wrong.

Haitani reunites with Takami (Image via Soutarou Nishii and Kai Kurumazaki/Shueisha)

Eventually, as Bugai managed to get past Haitani and score a goal, the club manager interrupted and was hit in the face with the ball. Embers chapter 2 then shifted to outside the football field where Bugai was walking the manager off the field on his back. As expected, Haitani was accepted into the club and, as claimed by Bugai, the protagonist was the defender the club needed for a very long time.

On the other hand, while Haitani was putting the ball back into the storage room, he encountered another new recruit. Surprisingly, it was Takami, the new ace striker of the same football club as Haitani.

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback