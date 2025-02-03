Embers manga review: Is this the new Blue Lock?

Embers manga, which premiered on February 2, 2025, is available to read on the Mangaplus website for free. The manga's release was hyped because the Blue Lock's illustrator recommended it. However, the manga's debut might have more flaws than plus points. On the other hand, it also had some unique plot points.

The first chapter resembled Haikyu!! and had undertones of a typical sports manga. The art style was decent but wasn't a game-changer, given how much hype it was backing. Lastly, with the chapter's highlight being its fast pacing, there might be little chance that this manga could replace the Shonen giant Blue Lock.

Embers manga review: The characters, plotline, and everything else

Haitani as seen in the manga (Image via Soutarou Nishii and Kai Kurumazaki/Shueisha)

Embers manga chapter 1 commenced with a focus on Noburu Haitani, who looked like Blue Lock's Rensuke Kunigami after he exited the Wild Card. As stated in the synopsis, Haitani was the strongest fighter in his school. But he was fed up with his life. A teacher helped him develop an interest in football by beating him every day in a one-on-one duel.

At a swift pace, the manga transitioned from the male protagonist developing an interest in football to gathering a team of 11 players (all delinquents) and playing in a prefectural match without any problem. One big hole in the plotline was how the teacher immediately considered Haitani a model player, even though he had a bad reputation.

During the match, Haitani encountered Takami, an ace striker, and showcased his defensive abilities (hinting that he might become a defender later on). As expected, Haitani's team lost, and the protagonist and Takami challenged each other. This scene was pretty reminiscent of the first chapter of Haikyu!! in which Kageyama and Hinata promised a better performance in their next clash.

The only unique point to Embers manga might be that its protagonist is a defender (which he hasn't even become yet). The rest of the elements in the first chapter were average, in the sense that every other sports manga has similar elements. This includes the art style, characters, plotline, and everything else.

Speaking of characters, this element was pretty weak due to the fast pacing of Embers manga chapter 1. The male protagonist, Haitani, didn't look like a lovable character. Most protagonists develop a love-hate relationship with their audience from the first chapter (an example being Hinata from Haikyu!!).

Given the fast pacing and 'average' plotline, Embers might follow similar developments to other manga series. For instance, just like Hinata and Kageyama, Haitani and Takami might end up in the same school in the next chapter.

Embers manga review: Is it a 'typical' sports manga?

While it might be too soon to jump the gun, Embers manga chapter 1 wasn't a strong start for various reasons. First, the fast pacing wasn't complimented by lovable characters (like Haikyu!!). Second, the manga didn't introduce anything that could be considered 'game-changing' (like Blue Lock).

The manga's future is still uncertain, but the author might be taking the right step by choosing a defender as a protagonist. However, some issues they might encounter in the future could relate to the protagonist's character development (because a defender isn't involved in the game as much as the other players).

So, Embers manga might be your average sports manga if it doesn't rectify its weak point starting from the next chapter.

Final thoughts: Will Embers manga replace Blue Lock?

Haitani as seen in the manga (Image via Soutarou Nishii and Kai Kurumazaki/Shueisha)

Frankly, there is little chance this manga would replace the Shonen giant Blue Lock. The latter had a strong start with its first episode, creating a buzz over the internet. However, Embers manga had a lukewarm response and might need more than just 'some chances' for a good reception.

Currently, the manga has a rating of 6.93 from at least 100 users, which is quite low for a manga with only one chapter. The second chapter might put more light on the series' future because the first chapter was good but nothing special.

