Embers chapter 4: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 4 will be released on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The manga follows a weekly release schedule, hence the fourth chapter is set to be released next week. Embers manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The manga's third chapter saw Noboru Haitani and Yuga Takami receive the offer to try out for the A-Team. While Inanaki wasn't interested earlier, he later joined the tryout match after learning that Takami was one of the newcomers. While Inanaki did not think much of Haitani before, he realized that he was strong.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 4 release date and time

Takami and Haitani as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Embers chapter 4 will be released on Sunday, February 23, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 12 AM JST, in Japan.

The fourth chapter of the Embers manga will be published internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Sunday February 23 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Sunday February 23 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Sunday February 23 Central European Summer Time

05:00 pm Sunday February 23 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday February 23 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday February 23 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Monday February 24

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday February 24

Where to read Embers chapter 4?

Shizuki Yukizuki as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 4 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. The fourth manga chapter will be available to read for free on both platforms. However, as the manga releases more chapters, fans should remember they will only be able to read six chapters for free, i.e., the first three and the latest three chapters. Other chapters will require a premium membership

The MANGA Plus application is an exception to this fans can read all chapters for free albeit only once. Surprisingly, the platform's website does not allow users to purchase a premium membership.

Embers chapter 3 Recap

Inanaki as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 3, titled A Viper, A Hawk, and..., opened with Noboru Haitani and Yuga Takami quarreling with each other over their shared past. That's when the team coach Shizuki Yukizuki introduced herself to them and invited them to partake in the A-Team Tryouts. Given both Takami and Haitani were aiming high, they accepted it.

The manga later revealed the rules for the tryouts as the newcomers were to play a match against B-Team players who were up for promotion. Amongst them, there were two A-Team players, making things difficult for the newcomers. That's when Inanaki expressed his interest in partaking in the match. Right before the match began, Inanaki took his time to analyze each of the newcomers, only to realize that Haitani was strong.

What to expect from Embers chapter 4?

Yuga Takami as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 4 will most likely feature the A-Team Tryout match. Considering that the newcomers were yet to play on the same team, they were likely set to be at a massive disadvantage. However, Yuga Takami could try to even the odds for his team.

As for Haitani, he will likely be overwhelmed by his opponents. However, fans can expect him to conjure a solution soon enough.

