Embers chapter 3: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 3 will be released on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The manga follows a weekly release schedule, hence the third chapter will be released next week. Embers manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The manga's second chapter saw Noboru Haitani running after Kosei High School football manager Hikage, hoping to return the wallet she dropped. This is when the team's captain Kaoru Bugai confronts him. Bugai rejects Haitani's application to join the football team, leading to a match-up between the two.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 3 release date and time

Noboru Haitani as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Embers chapter 3 will be released on Sunday, February 16, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 12 AM JST, in Japan.

The third chapter of the Embers manga will be published internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Sunday February 16 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Sunday February 16 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Sunday February 16 Central European Summer Time

05:00 pm Sunday February 16 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Sunday February 16 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Sunday February 16 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Monday February 17

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Monday February 17

Where to read Embers chapter 3?

Hikage as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 3 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump platforms. The third manga chapter can be read for free on both platforms. However, as the manga releases more chapters, fans should remember they will only be able to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free. Other chapters will require a premium membership

The only exception to this is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read all chapters for free, albeit only once. Surprisingly, the platform's website has no option for a premium membership.

Embers chapter 2 Recap

Kaoru Bugai as seen in the Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 2, titled Encounters, saw Noboru Haitani chasing after Hikage hoping to return the wallet she had dropped. Hence, seeing the football team manager in danger, the team captain Kaoru Bugai confronted Haitani. This is when he learned that Haitani had applied to become a player on their team. But after concluding him to be a thug and amateur footballer, Bugai rejected his application.

This development led to a one-on-one match between Bugai and Haitani. If Haitani were to win, he could join the team. While Haitani wasn't great at attack, he was brilliant at defense and stopped Bugai from making a proper move. That's when Hikage arrived to stop the match. She learned that Haitani was actually trying to help her, so the match was unnecessary. Nevertheless, Bugai was happy with this development, as he finally found a player who was great at stealing balls.

What to expect from Embers chapter 3?

Yuga Takami as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans might remember, the manga's previous chapter ended with Noboru Haitani running into Yuga Takami. While, for Takami, Haitani may not have been a significant opponent from his middle school. However, for Haitani, Takami had humiliated him, pushing him to pursue football in his high school.

Therefore, fans can expect Embers chapter 3 to feature a confrontation between the two players. In addition, fans can expect to see Noboru Haitani join practice for the first time in his new team.

