Embers chapter 2: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Feb 03, 2025 18:00 GMT
Embers chapter 2: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more
Noboru Haitani as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 2 will be released on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 12 am JST. The manga follows a weekly release schedule, hence the next chapter will be released next week. Embers manga will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.

The manga's first chapter saw Noboru Haitani take an interest in football after his teacher directed his interest away from brawling through a football challenge. Soon after, Haitani and his friends represented their middle school in a tournament. This is where he lost to middle school football prodigy Takami.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.

Embers chapter 2 release date and time

Yuga Takami as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)
Yuga Takami as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Embers chapter 2 will be released on Sunday, February 9, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 12 am JST, in Japan.

Trending

The second chapter of the Embers manga will be published internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amSundayFebruary 9
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amSundayFebruary 9
British Summer Time04:00 pmSundayFebruary 9
Central European Summer Time
05:00 pmSundayFebruary 9
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmSundayFebruary 9
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmSundayFebruary 9
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amMondayFebruary 10
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amMondayFebruary 10

Where to read Embers chapter 2?

Yuga Takami scoring a goal (Image via Shueisha)
Yuga Takami scoring a goal (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 2 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump platforms. Both platforms will allow fans to read the second chapter for free. However, as the manga releases future chapters, fans should remember that they will only be able to read the first three and the latest three chapters. Other chapters will require a premium membership

The only exception is the MANGA Plus application, which allows fans to read other chapters for free, albeit only once. Surprisingly, the platform's website neither has such a feature nor allows fans to opt for a premium membership.

Embers chapter 1 Recap

Noboru Haitani as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)
Noboru Haitani as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 1, titled Noboru Haitani, introduced fans to the protagonist, revealing that he was the strongest brawler in middle school. However, his teacher, Oshimi-sensei refused to give up on him and redirected his focus to football by challenging him with different tasks. As Haitani started to get better, Oshimi-sensei proposed that he play in a real match.

Haitani had never played in a match, but he wanted to try it. Hence, his friends joined him and represented their school's team. They faced off against Aota Academy, a team featuring middle school football prodigy Yuga Takami. While Haitani lost to Takami by a landslide, he refused to give up and got accepted to Kosei University affiliated school, hoping to become the greatest footballer.

What to expect from Embers chapter 2?

Noboru Haitani as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)
Noboru Haitani as seen in Embers manga (Image via Shueisha)

Embers chapter 2 will most likely showcase Noboru Haitani's first day at his new high school. While other students were scared of him due to his delinquent nature, he was solely focused on wanting to join the football club. Even the girl at the desk remembered him from his match-up against Takami the previous year.

Additionally, as hinted at by the color page for the first chapter, Yuga Takami will also be a student at the same high school as Haitani. Hence, fans can expect the two characters to have an exchange in the upcoming chapter.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
