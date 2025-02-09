Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7 is͏ set to come out on͏ February 16,͏ 202͏5, at 12:30 am ͏JST. The second part of season 4 focuses on Rin Okumura traveling into the past and discovering the events that led to the infamous Blue Night and his birth, as seen in the most recent episode.

Other elements bound to be explored in Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7 is the aftermath of Rin's birth and the consequences on the character of Yuri Egin, whose death is bound to take place soon. All of this also plays a role in the growth and evolution of Shiro Fujimoto, who would eventually become the protagonist's father figure.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7 release date and time

Yuri and Satan in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7 will be released at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, February 16, 2025. However, the timing may vary for international viewers.

The exact release date and time, depending on the regions, are as given below:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time February 15, 2025; 07:30 am Eastern Daylight Time February 15, 2025; 10:30 am British Summer Time February 15, 2025; 03:30 pm Central European Summer Time February 15, 2025; 04:30 pm Indian Summer Time February 15, 2025; 09:00 pm Japanese Summer Time February 16, 2025; 12:30 am Australian Central Standard Time February 16, 2025; 02:00 am

Where to watch Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7?

Shiro Fujimoto as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7 will air on Tokyo M͏X, BS͏11, Gunma Television,͏ and ͏To͏chigi Television, with additional͏ broadcasts scheduled later on͏ Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi ͏Broadcasting.

Crunchyroll is expected ͏to release the series internationally with English subtitles,͏ continuing its weekly͏ simulcast approach from the first part of season 4.͏

Recap from the previous episode

Baby Rin as he was born in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

The previous episode starts with Rin Okumura and Mephisto witnessing how Satan now has Yuri Egin for himself and decides to leave the Section because of their agreement. This leads to a scene where Lucifer and Satan talk, with the latter telling the former he hopes one day he can find something more important than a body.

The plot is then moved to the Exorcists tracking Satan and Yuri because of a leak, leading to the powerful demon falling apart because of his decaying body. However, it was later confirmed that the Tamer was pregnant. This leads to Mephisto talking with the higher-ups in terms of what to do with Yuri and her upcoming baby since it is confirmed that she now has a barrier that protects her, and the boy has Satan's powers.

The final part of the episode focuses on Father Fujimoto as he takes Mephisto's mission of finding the Kurikara blade to kill Yuri's baby and set her free. The installment ends with Rin's birth when he starts to attack everyone, and the protagonist's present version, who has a mental breakdown, gives his inner demon a chance to take over. Still, Mephisto knocks him down when that happens.

What to expect from Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7? (Speculative)

Yukio Okumura as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7 will probably continue with Rin Okumura's time travel and feature more of Mephisto and the events that took place in the past. This next installment will likely focus on the aftermath of the protagonist's birth, the tragedy of the Blue Night, and Yuri's final moments before her passing.

