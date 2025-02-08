Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6: Yuri gives birth and tragedy strikes

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6, released on February 8, 2025, marks the beginning of the second part of the fourth season of the anime, featuring Rin Okumura's journey into the past to discover the tragic nature of his origin. The episode primarily focuses on Yuri Egin's pregnancy and the ramifications of this throughout the Exorcist world.

Another significant aspect of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 is the relationship between Yuri Egin and Satan, with the former willing to give birth to the latter's children and the toll this takes on Shiro Fujimoto, who is torn between the idea of saving her or following her wishes of keeping the kids alive. Moreover, the episode also shows the birth itself, with baby Rin going on a rampage.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6: Yuri is pregnant and Satan is trapped

Satan before caught in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

In Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6, the story begins with Rin Okumura witnessing how Satan agrees to abandon the Section and walk away without hurting anyone now that Yuri Egin has accepted to live with him. There is a scene where Lucifer and Satan discuss this sudden change, with the latter telling the former that he hopes he can find something more important than a new body.

The next segment of the episode focuses on Yuri finding an exit from the Section, but they are surrounded by Mephisto and his men, getting caught now that Satan is weakening even further because of his decaying body. This leads to both characters being imprisoned with the revelation that Yuri has been pregnant for over five weeks.

Additionally, Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 highlights Mephisto talking with the leaders of the Cross about the fact that Satan managed to impregnate Yuri and she is very likely to give birth to someone with his flames, much to the fear of everyone present. This leads to the idea of finding a way to kill the baby since Yuri has a barrier that was created to protect her because of the pregnancy.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6: Rin is born and chaos ensues

Rin witnessing his own birth in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

The second portion of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 focuses on Mephisto talking with Shiro Fujimoto in the Exorcist Academy and mentioning there is a blade named Kurikara which can be used to deal with the flames of Yuri's baby. Shiro takes this opportunity and goes on a mission to find the blade, with the idea of killing the creature.

The final portion of the episode sees Yuri Egin giving birth to Rin and Yukio in a very graphic and powerful scene, to the point that Rin can barely look in the background. When his baby version is born, he goes on a rampage and attacks everyone, with the present version of the protagonist having a mental breakdown and wishing he was never born. His inner demon almost takes over but Mephisto knocks him down.

Final thoughts

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 6 finally gave viewers the chance to witness Yuri Egin's pregnancy and her giving birth to Rin, leading to massive chaos and destruction. The path is set for her passing and the last part of Shiro Fujimoto's character development, which promises to be a major climax of this saga.

