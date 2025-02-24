Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9 release date, where to watch, and more

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9 is͏ set to come out on͏ March 2,͏ 202͏5, at 12:30 am ͏JST. The second part of season 4 focuses on Rin Okumura traveling into the past. The latest episode shows the events of the Blue Night, focusing on Satan taking the lives of a lot of people and Shiro Fujimoto sealing baby Rin's demon heart.

Ad

Episode 9 of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga will also feature the end of the arc, with Satan now bound to face Shiro and Yuri Egin. Yuri is likely going to die in the following episode and Shiro's role as the caretaker of Yukio and Rin is going to start as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Ad

Trending

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9 release date and time

Baby Rin and Yuri Egin as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9 will be released at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, March 2, 2025. However, the timing may vary for international viewers.

Ad

The exact release date and time, depending on the regions, are as given below:

Time Zone Release Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time March 1, 2025; 07:30 am Eastern Daylight Time March 1, 2025; 10:30 am British Summer Time March 1, 2025; 03:30 pm Central European Summer Time March 1, 2025; 04:30 pm Indian Summer Time March 1, 2025; 09:00 pm Japanese Summer Time March 2, 2025; 12:30 am Australian Central Standard Time March 2, 2025; 02:00 am

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9?

Baby Rin as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9 will air on Tokyo M͏X, BS͏11, Gunma Television,͏ and ͏To͏chigi Television. Additional͏ broadcasts are scheduled later on͏ Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi ͏Broadcasting.

Ad

The series is expected to be released internationally with English subtitles by Crunchyroll,͏ continuing its weekly͏ simulcast approach from the first part of season 4.͏

Recap from the previous episode

Shiro Fujimoto sealing baby Rin's demon heart (Image via Studio VOLN)

The previous episode starts with baby Rin Okumura causing havoc and Satan also losing his mind because of the mental decay of his body. This leads to him reaching the place where Lucifer is, mistaking him for Yuri Egin, and the former attacks him, destroying his body and his soul traveling across Japan to get a new body.

Ad

The story then focuses on several Exorcists who die because their bodies can't withstand Satan's powers when he attempts to possess them. That is how the series completes the backstories of several members of the main cast, such as Shemihaza rejecting the possession and asking the Grigori to take Shiemi away, complementing what was shown in the previous episode.

The last portion of the episode focuses on Yuri Egin giving birth to Yukio and Shiro Fujimoto, aided by Mephisto and his team of Exorcists, sealing Rin's demon heart in the Kurikara blade. While Yuri is allowed to have a moment with her children, Satan takes possession of the Paladdin and confronts her by the end of the episode.

Ad

What to expect from Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9? (Speculative)

Yuri Egin, baby Yukio, and Shiro Fujimoto as seen in the recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 9 will probably continue with Rin Okumura's time travel and feature more of Mephisto, especially now that Satan has appeared in front of Yuri and Shiro. This episode is very likely to conclude the biggest event of this flashback arc, which is bound to depict Yuri's death and Shiro taking care of the babies.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback