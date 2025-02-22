Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8: Shiro seals Rin's demon heart as the Blue Night continues

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8, released on February 22, 2025, features Rin Okumura's journey into the past to discover the tragic nature of his origin. The episode primarily focuses on the events of the Blue Night and its ramifications on the Exorcist, killing many people in the process.

Another significant aspect of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8 is the depiction of Yuri Egin going through labor to give birth to Yukio and Shiro Fujimoto managing to seal baby Rin's demon heart. Mephisto Pheles further emphasizes this as Satan manages to take over the body of the then-current Paladdin by the end of the episode.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8: Rin faces baby Rin and Satan appears

Yuri Egin, baby Yukio, and Shiro Fujimoto as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

In Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8, the story begins with Rin Okumura witnessing the events of the Blue Night as Satan goes on a rampage and begins to destroy everything around him. He then finds Lucifer, mistaking him for Yuri because of his mental decay, and the latter attacks him, destroying his body in the process.

As Mephisto and Rin witness these events, Satan's soul begins to fly away across Japan, taking the bodies of several Exorcists of different degrees and burning them because they can't withstand his power. This leads to the origin stories of different characters from the main story as their parents or other people close to them are killed during the Blue Night.

Additionally, Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8 shows Satan attempting to take control of Shemihaza, but she manages to withstand this and reject the possession. During this scene, audiences can get another glimpse of Shiemi's origin, which was developed in the previous episode.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8: Rin wakes up and the Blue Night begins to unfold

Satan as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

The second portion of episode 8 focuses on the former Exorcist Academy alumni, Shiro Fujimoto, dealing with the baby version of Rin as the latter continues to burn people alive in what his mother, Yuri Egin, assumes to be self-defense. Speaking of Yuri, she is giving birth to Yukio, who is shown to have no powers and tested by Paladdin to see if that is the case.

The final portion of the episode sees Shiro using the Kurikara blade to deal with Rin as Mephisto assists him, and they get to seal the baby's demon heart, as was told in previous arcs. Yuri Egin manages to get a hold of her babies when Satan takes over the body of Paladdin, and this one manages to withstand his powers, ending with that cliffhanger.

Final thoughts

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8 finally adapted an event that many fans wanted to see in anime format, the Blue Night, and covered several moments that connect with the series' main storyline. Moreover, it features the beginning of Yuri's end and Shiro's upcoming path with her children.

