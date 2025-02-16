  • home icon
Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8 release date, where to watch, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Feb 16, 2025 17:00 GMT
Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8 release date and more (Image via Studio VOLN)
Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8 is͏ set to come out on͏ February 23,͏ 202͏5, at 12:30 am ͏JST. The second part of season 4 focuses on Rin Okumura traveling into the past. The latest episode shows him discovering the events that led to the infamous Blue Night, his birth, and his gaining the will to continue his journey.

Episode 8 of the Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga will also see the titular event of this arc finally taking place, displaying Satan's mayhem across the Exorcist world. There is also a very good chance that this next installment will feature Yuri Egin's death.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8 release date and time

Rin Okumura, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)
Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8 will be released at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, February 23, 2025. However, the timing may vary for international viewers.

The exact release date and time, depending on the regions, are as given below:

Time Zone Release Date and Time
Pacific Daylight TimeFebruary 22, 2025; 07:30 am
Eastern Daylight TimeFebruary 22, 2025; 10:30 am
British Summer TimeFebruary 22, 2025; 03:30 pm
Central European Summer TimeFebruary 22, 2025; 04:30 pm
Indian Summer TimeFebruary 22, 2025; 09:00 pm
Japanese Summer TimeFebruary 23, 2025; 12:30 am
Australian Central Standard TimeFebruary 23, 2025; 02:00 am
Where to watch Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8?

Lucifer, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)
Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8 will air on Tokyo M͏X, BS͏11, Gunma Television,͏ and ͏To͏chigi Television. Additional͏ broadcasts are scheduled later on͏ Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi ͏Broadcasting.

The series is expected to be released internationally with English subtitles by Crunchyroll,͏ continuing its weekly͏ simulcast approach from the first part of season 4

Recap from the previous episode

Shiemi Moriyama, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)
The previous episode starts with Rin Okumura's brother, Yukio, stepping into the ship of the Illuminati and having a meeting with Lucifer. The former admits his mistakes, claiming that he is evil, and wants the demon to unleash his powers. Then, the plot switches to the world falling into chaos because demons are confirmed to exist to the general public.

The story then focuses on the main cast of Exorcists. Much emphasis is placed on Izumo Kamiki as she takes care of Shiemi Moriyama when the latter wakes up and remembers Rin being controlled by his inner demon. Moreover, this is the episode where she realizes that she is in love with the protagonist.

Shiemi is taken by the people of the Vatican, slowly revealing more of her past, and ends up finding Rin in one of the bathrooms. They both share a moment while the protagonist is unconscious. He later returns to the night he was born. Satan goes insane because of his decay, as Mephisto claims that the Blue Night is going to begin, and the episode ends there.

What to expect from Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8? (Speculative)

Shiemi Moriyama and others, as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)
Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 8 will probably continue with Rin Okumura's time travel and feature more of Mephisto, especially now that the Blue Night has been teased to begin. There is also a very good chance that Yukio and Shiemi will play a role in the episode.

