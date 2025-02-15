Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7: Shiemi wakes up and the Blue Night begins

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7, released on February 15, 2025, marks the beginning of the second part of the fourth season of the anime, featuring Rin Okumura's journey into the past to discover the tragic nature of his origin. The episode primarily focuses on Shiemi Moriyama waking up and being taken to the Vatican, meeting Rin there in the process.

Another significant aspect of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7 is the development of Shiemi's backstory, which associates her with the character Shemihaza and her possible succession. Moreover, the episode also has the protagonist dealing with his inner conflict and trying to take ownership of his life.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7: Yukio and the rest of the cast return

Yukio as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

In Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7, the story begins with Rin Okumura's brother, Yukio, as he goes through the fortress of Lucifer alongside Takara. This ends up with a conversation between Yukio and Lucifer, with the former accepting his fate and claiming that he is also evil, hence why he asks him to unleash his inner potential.

The next part of the episode focuses on the world going awry because the existence of demons was revealed, leading to several countries immersed in chaos. While there is no information on what happened to Mephisto and Rin, with the story showcasing Izumo Kamiki taking care of Shiemi Moriyama.

Additionally, Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7 shows Shiemi waking up and remembering how Rin went insane because of Satan's power, but she still realizes that she was in love with him. That is when the people of the Vatican arrive and take Shiemi away from Izumo, leading her to the place where her mother is, which so happens to be connected to the Grigori agency.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7: Rin wakes up and the Blue Night begins to unfold

Lucifer as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Studio VOLN)

The second portion of episode 7 focuses on the former Exorcist Academy alumni, Shiemi, being taken to the Gregori agency to what seems to be Amahara Garden. As she gets dressed and decides to go through with this bizarre situation, she goes to the bathroom and finds Rin Okumura sleeping there.

The final portion of the episode sees Rin fighting with his inner self and how he shouldn't have been born, with his darkness slowly taking over, but Shiemi's words help him gain determination. As he wakes up, Shiemi is gone and he decides to return to Mephisto, now determined to live his life, as Satan loses his sanity because of his declining brain as he claims for Yuri Egin.

As per Mephisto's claims, this is how the Blue Night begins, with the next episode bound to address that.

Final thoughts

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga episode 7 was key in terms of showing what the rest of the cast have been doing during this arc and also the ramifications of Shiemi's past and her origin. Moreover, it also featured Rin gaining ownership of his own life and not allowing Satan's influence to determine who he is.

