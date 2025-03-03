The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9 release date, where to watch, and more

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9 will be released on March 9, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST, and will focus on Raniya's battle against Azir after he successfully trapped nearly everyone inside cards.
Episode 8 was released on March 2, 2025, and mainly focused on revealing Red's backstory with his brother. Red explained how his brother turned into an enemy because of his suppressed emotions. Eventually, all these emotions were resolved after thirteen actual battles between Red and his brother.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9.
The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9: Release date and time
The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9 is scheduled for release at 11.30 pm JST on Sunday, March 9, 2025. It will primarily focus on the showdown between Raniya and Red against Azir.
The series has already been confirmed for an English dub, with episode 6 being the next one to be dubbed.
The streaming times in various time zones are as follows:
Where to watch The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9?
Several channels, such as AT-X, BS11, and Tokyo MX, will broadcast The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9 in Japan. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, along with various other platforms, will stream the episode in Japan. International streaming of the series and its dubbed version is limited to Crunchyroll only.
A Brief recap of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 8
Episode 8 of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World begins with Red and his group spending time with the elves in the forest. The elves showcase their innate abilities as Yhidra, Lowji, and Teltina closely examine their skills.
Red soon approaches Raniya and asks her why she feels lonely. Although taken aback, Raniya shares that she was once a close friend of Azir and explains that the situation is complicated. She emphasizes that despite their past bond, she will confront Azir and defeat him to protect the forest.
Red takes this opportunity to suggest that Raniya and Azir can reconcile once everything has been resolved. He shares a similar situation where his brother turned into an enemy, only for both to repair their relationship after a series of hard-fought battles. The episode concludes with everyone, except Raniya and Red, being trapped inside cards.
The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9: What to expect?
The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9 will focus on Red and Raniya as they attempt to defeat Azir while also trying to free all their friends who have been trapped inside cards.
Related links-
- 10 best anime to watch if you like Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- LA Lakers' One Piece Game Night reveals new anime short of Luffy
- First Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie reveals July 2025 Japanese release date
- Is Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto involved in Boruto? Explained