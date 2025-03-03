The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9 release date, where to watch, and more

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9 will be released on March 9, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST, and will focus on Raniya's battle against Azir after he successfully trapped nearly everyone inside cards.

Ad

Episode 8 was released on March 2, 2025, and mainly focused on revealing Red's backstory with his brother. Red explained how his brother turned into an enemy because of his suppressed emotions. Eventually, all these emotions were resolved after thirteen actual battles between Red and his brother.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9.

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9: Release date and time

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9 is scheduled for release at 11.30 pm JST on Sunday, March 9, 2025. It will primarily focus on the showdown between Raniya and Red against Azir.

The series has already been confirmed for an English dub, with episode 6 being the next one to be dubbed.

The streaming times in various time zones are as follows:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 06:30 am Sunday March 9, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 09:30 am Sunday March 9, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 02:30 pm Sunday March 9, 2025 Central Standard Time 08:30 am Sunday March 9, 2025 Indian Standard Time 08:00 pm Sunday March 9, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30 pm Sunday March 9, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00 am Monday March 10, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9?

Several channels, such as AT-X, BS11, and Tokyo MX, will broadcast The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9 in Japan. Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, along with various other platforms, will stream the episode in Japan. International streaming of the series and its dubbed version is limited to Crunchyroll only.

Ad

A Brief recap of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 8

Raniya, as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

Episode 8 of The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World begins with Red and his group spending time with the elves in the forest. The elves showcase their innate abilities as Yhidra, Lowji, and Teltina closely examine their skills.

Ad

Red soon approaches Raniya and asks her why she feels lonely. Although taken aback, Raniya shares that she was once a close friend of Azir and explains that the situation is complicated. She emphasizes that despite their past bond, she will confront Azir and defeat him to protect the forest.

Red and his brother as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

Red takes this opportunity to suggest that Raniya and Azir can reconcile once everything has been resolved. He shares a similar situation where his brother turned into an enemy, only for both to repair their relationship after a series of hard-fought battles. The episode concludes with everyone, except Raniya and Red, being trapped inside cards.

Ad

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9: What to expect?

Lowji, Teltina, and Yhidra as shown in the anime (Image via Satelight)

The Red Ranger Becomes an Adventurer in Another World episode 9 will focus on Red and Raniya as they attempt to defeat Azir while also trying to free all their friends who have been trapped inside cards.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback