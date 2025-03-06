  • home icon
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Mar 06, 2025 19:00 GMT
Rena Fukami as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 11 will be released on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime's next episode will be aired on Tokyo MX and other local TV networks. Following that, the anime will stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode focused on two new characters, Patrick and Bruno. They decide to help a Garrison member, Oliver, rescue a group of girls from the battlefield. While it seemed like Patrick and the others would make it safe, the effects of war soon started consuming everyone.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 11 release date and time

Aoi Haruto as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

The upcoming anime episode will be titled The Right Choice. Its release may get delayed in certain parts of the world due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules.

The eleventh episode of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amWednesdayMarch 12
Eastern Daylight Time11 amWednesdayMarch 12
British Summer Time4 pmWednesdayMarch 12
Central European Summer Time5 pmWednesdayMarch 12
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmWednesdayMarch 12
Philippine Standard Time11 pmWednesdayMarch 12
Japanese Standard Time12 amThursdayMarch 13
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amThursdayMarch 13
Where to watch Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 11?

Natalie as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 11 will first air on Tokyo MX and other local television networks in Japan, such as BS NTV and Sun TV. The anime will also be available to watch online on ABEMA, Netflix, Prime Video, d Anime Store, and others./

As for international fans, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 11 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform will release the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10 Recap

Bruno and Patrick as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10, titled Heaven's Door, focused on two new characters, Patrick and Bruno, who seemed affected by the war. Soon after an attack was launched at their town, they met with a Garrison member Oliver, who was trying to take a group of girls to safety. Patrick and Bruno joined Oliver in this mission.

As the group progressed further in the mission, the girls started dropping dead due to the war. For a moment, it seemed like their mission was about to succeed, but the time on the battlefield turned the soldiers around them crazy. Hence, all of them seemingly died on the battlefield.

Also read: Ishura season 2 episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

What to expect from Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 11?

Enishi Urushihara as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As suggested by the preview for Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 11, despite being shot, Patrick is going to survive. A boy saves him and will tend to his wound at his hideout.

Elsewhere, it seems like the SORD agents are soon set to face off against Enishi Urushihara and his men. However, the anime has yet to reveal what role Patrick will play in these developments.

The anime episode is also set to focus on Rena Fukami, who was upset after interrupting Aoi Haruto's fight with Kuroe Samejima.

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
