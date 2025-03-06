BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 9 is set to air in Japan on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. It will be broadcast on BS Asahi and other Japanese television networks. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available for international viewers to stream online on Netflix.

Episode 8 of BabanBabanBan Vampire focused primarily on Kaoru Yamaba, a high school delinquent and the leader of a "gyaru girl gang." As one of the show's newest characters, her fierce personality has brought trouble for nearly everyone.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 9 release date and time

According to the anime's official website, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 9 is scheduled to air in Japan on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 11.30 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of episode 9 will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday March 8, 2025 6:30 am Central Standard Time Saturday March 8, 2025 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time Saturday March 8, 2025 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 8, 2025 2:30 pm Central European Time Saturday March 8, 2025 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 8, 2025 8 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 8, 2025 10:30 pm

Where to watch BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 9

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 9 is set to premiere in Japan on TV Asahi's nationwide 24-station network "IMAnimation" slot. It will also air on CS TV Asahi Channel 1 and BS Asahi.

For international viewers, BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 9 will be available to stream on Netflix.

BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 8 recap

Kaoru Yamaba, as seen in the anime (image via Studio Gaina)

Episode 8 of the BabanBabanBan Vampire anime, titled Gal and Vampire, began with the official introduction of Kaoru "Yamanba" Yamaba, a high school delinquent and the leader of the fearsome gyaru girl gang, G4.

With her formidable personality and ferocious insults, she can overwhelm even the likes of Franken and Umetaro Sakamoto—the school's toughest delinquent and a literal vampire hunter. Apparently, Kaoru has a deep aversion to men due to her past experiences with them, the worst of which was with her abusive father.

However, her tough exterior instantly melted when she encountered Rihito and his innocent, gentle nature. She took an instant liking to him but was careful not to let it show in front of others, not even Rihito. Later that evening, Kaoru and her gyaru girl gang visited Koi Bathhouse to return the handkerchief Rihito lent her earlier.

Once again, she melted due to Rihito's sweet and unassuming demeanor but ensured she maintained her rude front. Interestingly, she was impervious to Ranmaru's charms, which affected every other member of Kaoru's gang.

Rihito, as seen in episode 8 (image via Studio Gaina)

Worried that Kaoru might be bullying Rihito, Ranmaru asked Franken and Sakamoto to protect him at school. However, neither of them was a match for the fearsome "Yamanba" and her gyaru girl gang. After both of them failed miserably at their task, Ranmaru decided to take matters into his own hands.

As the episode neared its end, we got a glimpse into Kaoru's personal life. Her life at home was a living hell for her—all thanks to her abusive father, who frequently beat her and stole her hard-earned money. As she was getting ready to head to Koi Bathhouse to visit Rihito, Ranmaru paid her a visit.

He was determined to get rid of her and drink her blood. Things got messy when Kaoru's father saw him with her, but Ranmaru offered him money to let him visit their home. With this, the episode came to an end.

What to expect from BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 9

Following the events of episode 8, fans can expect BabanBabanBan Vampire episode 9 to pick up where this episode left off. Will Ranmaru actually kill Kaoru and her father? Stay tuned to find out.

