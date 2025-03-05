  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Mar 05, 2025 21:30 GMT
Bogus Skill &quot;Fruitmaster&quot; Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Dratena Belbury as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first be made available to stream on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll internationally. The same episode will be broadcast on local TV networks in Japan a week later.

Ad

The previous episode saw Lena and Dratena learn about the monsters attacking Athena. While defending the city, they saved a mysterious creature. Soon after, they teamed up with Flower Hat and Yuan to go after the Fairy Stone. This is where they confronted Argos. While Lena destroyed the Fairy Stone, a new threat approached the city.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11 release date and time

Lena and Dratena as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)
Lena and Dratena as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

According to the anime's website, Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11 will be released on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the episode will be released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 12 am JST.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The anime episode's release may get delayed in certain regions due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

Ad

The eleventh episode of the Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amTuesdayMarch 11
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amTuesdayMarch 11
British Summer Time04:00 pmTuesdayMarch 11
Central European Summer Time05:00 pmTuesdayMarch 11
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmTuesdayMarch 11
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmTuesdayMarch 11
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amWednesdayMarch 12
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayMarch 12
Ad

Where to watch Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11?

Lena Floria as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)
Lena Floria as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11 will be available to stream on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll globally. The anime episode will be streamed in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

Ad

The anime episode will be broadcast on local TV networks in Japan, such as Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and MBS, a week later. It will also be available to stream online on d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, HULU, and others.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10 Recap

Dratena Belbury as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)
Dratena Belbury as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10, titled Waves of Frenzy, saw Lena and Dratena fighting the monsters that popped up in Athena. While protecting the city, they find a mysterious creature and save it from the monsters. Later, they teamed up with Flower Hat and Yuan to go after the Fairy Stone. While Dratena was against this plan, they had no other option.

Ad

This is where the group confronted Argos, the one responsible for the incident. Argos tried to stop Lena from destroying the stone, but Flower Hat held him off using magic. While Lena destroyed the Fairy Stone, Argos didn't stop, as he unleashed a new Wicked Dragon. Despite being terrified, Lena and Dratena decided to fight the dragon together.

What to expect from Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11?

The creature as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)
The creature as seen in the anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11 will most likely see Lena Floria and Dratena Belbury combine their strengths to fight the Wicked Dragon. While the cathedral was supposed to protect the citizens, the Wicked Dragon's strength might surpass its barriers. Hence, Lena and Dratena may need to defeat the monster.

Ad

The preview shows Lena asking Dratena to stop the Wicked Dragon for five seconds. This development suggests that Lena was planning to finish the monster. Surprisingly, the mysterious creature they found in the previous episode might help Lena defeat the dragon.

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी