Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11 will be released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first be made available to stream on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll internationally. The same episode will be broadcast on local TV networks in Japan a week later.
The previous episode saw Lena and Dratena learn about the monsters attacking Athena. While defending the city, they saved a mysterious creature. Soon after, they teamed up with Flower Hat and Yuan to go after the Fairy Stone. This is where they confronted Argos. While Lena destroyed the Fairy Stone, a new threat approached the city.
Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11 release date and time
According to the anime's website, Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11 will be released on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the episode will be released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 12 am JST.
The anime episode's release may get delayed in certain regions due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.
The eleventh episode of the Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" anime will be released internationally at the following times:
Where to watch Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11?
Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11 will be available to stream on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll globally. The anime episode will be streamed in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.
The anime episode will be broadcast on local TV networks in Japan, such as Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and MBS, a week later. It will also be available to stream online on d Anime Store, Lemino, Bandai Channel, HULU, and others.
Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10 Recap
Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10, titled Waves of Frenzy, saw Lena and Dratena fighting the monsters that popped up in Athena. While protecting the city, they find a mysterious creature and save it from the monsters. Later, they teamed up with Flower Hat and Yuan to go after the Fairy Stone. While Dratena was against this plan, they had no other option.
This is where the group confronted Argos, the one responsible for the incident. Argos tried to stop Lena from destroying the stone, but Flower Hat held him off using magic. While Lena destroyed the Fairy Stone, Argos didn't stop, as he unleashed a new Wicked Dragon. Despite being terrified, Lena and Dratena decided to fight the dragon together.
What to expect from Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11?
Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 11 will most likely see Lena Floria and Dratena Belbury combine their strengths to fight the Wicked Dragon. While the cathedral was supposed to protect the citizens, the Wicked Dragon's strength might surpass its barriers. Hence, Lena and Dratena may need to defeat the monster.
The preview shows Lena asking Dratena to stop the Wicked Dragon for five seconds. This development suggests that Lena was planning to finish the monster. Surprisingly, the mysterious creature they found in the previous episode might help Lena defeat the dragon.
