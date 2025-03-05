Danmachi Season 5 Episode 15 (finale) release date and time, where to watch, and more

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 15 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 10 pm JST on ABEMA Premium in Japan and HIDIVE in other selected regions. After its early release, the episode will be broadcast on BS11, Tokyo MX, AT-X, and ABEMA's non-premium channel at different times.

The previous episode saw Hedin Selland convince Hogni to join his cause. As a result, Hogni intervened in Anya's battle against Allen and fought his comrade. Consequently, Allen showcased his actual strength.

Besides Allen, the episode teased Ottar's Beast Mode, as he demolished Bell, Hedin, and others. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see how the War Game ends in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 15.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 15 release date and time

Hedin Selland, as seen in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

According to the anime's official website and the original release schedule, Danmachi Season 5 Episode 15 will be released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 10 pm JST on ABEMA Premium and HIDIVE (8 am EST).

However, the episode will be available on March 7, 2025, at 1 am JST on BS11. In addition, fans in Japan can enjoy the finale on AT-X on March 6, 2025, along with the penultimate episode. ABEMA's non-premium network will air the episode on March 6, 2025. Meanwhile, Tokyo MX will air the final two episodes, including the finale, on April 1, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for Danmachi Season 5 Episode 15, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, March 5, 2025 5 AM Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 5, 2025 7 AM Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, March 5, 2025 8 AM Brazil Standard Time Wednesday, March 5, 2025 10 AM British Summer Time Wednesday, March 5, 2025 2 PM Central European Summer Time Wednesday, March 5, 2025 3 PM Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 5, 2025 6:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Wednesday, March 5, 2025 9 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Wednesday, March 5, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch Danmachi Season 5 Episode 15?

Anya in the anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Interested audiences in Japan can watch Danmachi Season 5 Episode 15 on the ABEMA Premium channel before its TV broadcast on BS11, AT-X, and the non-premium ABEMA network.

In addition, anime lovers from the selected regions, including the USA, the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, can enjoy Danmachi Season 5 Episode 15 on HIDIVE, but with a mandatory subscription.

Besides HIDIVE, international audiences can watch the finale on Aniplus TV, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and other networks.

Danmachi Season 5 Episode 14 recap

The adventurers in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

The episode kicks off with Liliruca requesting the adventurers to try nabbing the flower off Goddess Freya in the West. Since the Freya Familia's main forces are almost wiped out, Liliruca feels the Allied Army has the best chance to win the War Game.

She plans to keep Vana Freya and Ottar from the Freya Familia engaged, allowing the top adventurers from the Allied Army to go in Goddess Freya's direction. Meanwhile, Hogni stands up and confronts Hedin. He asks his elven brother the reason behind his betrayal.

Hedin urges Hogni to wake up and see Goddess Freya's plight. He reminds Hogni about how Freya had rescued them. As such, he wants to ensure the Goddess' actual wish is granted. Hogni comprehends Hedin's resolve and decides to aid him.

Allen Fromel in the episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

Meanwhile, Allen Fromel confronts his younger sister, Anya, who is determined to save her family, Syr. Likewise, the Bringar gets back up to prove his devotion to Goddess Freya. Anya seemingly struggles against Allen until Hogni arrives at the battlefield.

He fights Allen, who is incredulous to see the dark elf changing alliance. Following that, the episode shows Allen and Hogni's conflicting devotion to Freya. Allen follows Freya because of power. However, Hogni's devotion stems from the Goddess' act of kindness.

Elsewhere, Bell Cranel's team struggles against Ottar, who once again uses Hildis Vini. Meanwhile, on the other side of the spectrum, Liliruca asks Hestia to go to Bell and update his status. She also wants Haruhime to power up three or four individuals against Ottar.

Hedin and Hogni (Image via J.C.Staff)

The narrative switches to Ottar, who is surprised to see his Hildis Vini miss its target. It is revealed that Hedin Selland's thunder changed the trajectory of Ottar's magic. After arriving to Bell's rescue, Hedin asks Ottar whether he was aware of his plan before. Ottar says he had a hunch that everyone would abandon him.

After that, the episode showcases a magnificent display of strength, with Ottar at one end, and Allen Fromel on the other. Allen uses Gralineze Fromel, which endows him with destructive powers and speed, while Ottar uses Beast Mode. Hogni and Anya are pushed into a corner due to Allen's magic, while Ottar's Beast Mode pulverizes everyone, including Hedin.

Bell and others vs. Ottar (Image via J.C.Staff)

While Hedin's strategy breaks Ottar's armor, his devastating powers prove a tough match for Bell and others. Following the aftermath of Ottar's Beast Mode, Hedin Selland reveals the actual reason behind his supposed betrayal. Hedins says that he plans to liberate Freya from being a Goddess.

He knows how happy Freya is as Syr. That's why, he wants to preserve Freya's smile. However, Ottar doesn't believe in Hedin's sense of loyalty. Rather, he wants to win the War for his Goddess. The episode ends with Hedin and others determined to defeat Ottar.

What to expect in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 15?

According to the official preview video shared by the anime's website, Danmachi Season 5 Episode 15 is titled First Love: Syr. The episode will showcase Bell Cranel and others give their everything to try and defeat Ottar, who stands like a rock between their loss and victory in the War Game.

Since Ottar's ideology doesn't match to that of Hedin's, he will also go hard at Bell and others to ensure his Goddess wins War. It remains to be seen whether Liliruca and Hedin's strategy works in their favor or not in Danmachi Season 5 Episode 15.

