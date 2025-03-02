Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 is set to be released on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 12 am JST. Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 will air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA and Japanese channels like Tokyo MX. International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jinwoo awakening her mother from Eternal Sleep with the help of the Elixir of Life. On the other hand, the recruitment for the upcoming Jeju Island event started when Jinwoo visited Gunhee to discuss his participation. However, the protagonist met some fellow S-rank Hunters practicing for the upcoming raid.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 release date, time, and countdown

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 will be released on March 9, 2025, at 12 am (according to Japanese Standard Time). The release dates and timing will vary based on different regions of the world.

Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday March 8, 2025 07:00 am Eastern Time Saturday March 8, 2025 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 8, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday March 8, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 8, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 8, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday March 9, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday March 9, 2025 01:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10?

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 will air nationally on Japanese Television. The episode will also air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, and Gunma TV. Moreover, like most series from the Winter 2025 Anime Season, the episode will also air on Japanese streaming websites like ABEMA, U-Next, and other related ones.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 will be available for international fans on Crunchyroll. The episode will air 2:30 minutes after it airs in Japan, with English subtitles. The streaming options (in English) include Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9 recap

Kaisal's awakening as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 9, titled It Was All Worth It, commenced with where it left off as Sung Jinwoo collected the soul of Baran, the King of Demons, which was also the last part needed to craft the Elixir of Life. However, Jinwoo was skeptical whether this elixir would be enough to cure his mother's Eternal Sleep. Jinwoo also extracted the shadow of Baran's dragon, naming it Kaisal.

On the other hand, Esil celebrated her return and was thinking of throwing a party. Jinwoo then got the skill in exchange for defeating the last boss of the Demon Castle, Shadow Exchange. This skill allowed Sung Jinwoo to exchange places with any of his shadows. So, without wasting any time, Jinwoo teleported to the human world, leaving behind Esil.

Sung Jinwoo's mother as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After arriving in the human world, Jinwoo mounted Kaisal and rushed towards the hospital. Before giving her mother the Elixir of Life, Jinwoo doubted his actions as this might cause new problems. However, he believed in himself and administered the Elixir of Life to her motionless mother. Immediately, the injuries of Jinwoo's mother started healing, but she didn't wake up.

Just as the protagonist was about to lose all hope, Jinwoo's mother woke up and looked at her son with a bright smile. She then consoled her son for how hard he had to work in her absence and for the first time in Solo Leveling, Sung Jinwoo cried tears of relief. The next day, Jinah met her mother as the hospital was baffled over someone waking up from Eternal Sleep.

These three then returned home and Jinwoo realized that these were the moments he yearned for for a very long time. However, he got a call from Jinchul as the recruiting of Hunters for the fourth Jeju Island raid had begun. The next day, the protagonist visited Gunhee's office where Jinwoo's consent regarding participation in the raid was requested.

However, before Jinwoo could answer Gunhee, he sensed heavy mana from a nearby area. Fortunately, this belonged to S-rank Hunters preparing for the upcoming raid. While everyone was fighting, Gotou and his guild entered as the atmosphere was getting heavy with the passing second.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10: What to expect? (speculative)

Team Japan vs Team Korea (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 is titled We Need A Hero. As hinted by the climax of the previous episode, the next episode will see a hardcore match between the Hunters of Korea and Japan.

Moreover, Solo Leveling season 2 episode 10 might also debut the appearance of Thomas Andre who was teased as a menace in the previous episode. With the series closing its last installment, will Jeju Island Arc receive an adaptation in Solo Leveling season 2?

