Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first be available to stream on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll worldwide. The same anime episode will air on local TV networks in Japan a week later.

The previous episode saw Lena Floria begin her investigation on Dratena. While she was having trouble getting any information, Lena later teamed up with Flower Hat and Yuan to locate her. Flower Hat was adamant about bringing Dratena back to Holy City, but Lena sided with the Black Swan member and resued her from the Investigation Bureau.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10 release date and time

Lena Floria as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

According to the anime's website, Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10 will be released on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the episode will be released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The anime episode may be released following a delay in certain regions due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The tenth episode of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 08:00 am Tuesday March 4 Eastern Daylight Time 11:00 am Tuesday March 4 British Summer Time 04:00 pm Tuesday March 4 Central European Summer Time 05:00 pm Tuesday March 4 Indian Standard Time 08:30 pm Tuesday March 4 Philippine Standard Time 11:00 pm Tuesday March 4 Japanese Standard Time 12:00 am Wednesday March 5 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday March 5

Where to watch Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10?

Flower Hat as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10 will be available to watch online on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll worldwide. The anime episode will be streamed in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The same anime episode will be aired on local television networks in Japan such as BS Fuji, MBS, and Tokyo MX a week later. It will also be available to watch online on Lemino, Bandai Channel, HULU, d Anime Store, and others.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 9 Recap

Holy Sister and Dratena Belbury as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 9, titled The Reunion By the Lake, saw Lena reach Athena and begin her investigation on Dratena. While she tried extracting information, no one was willing to talk about the Belbury House and turned her away. Later, Lena ran into Flower Hat and her associate Yuan and teamed up with them to look for Dratena.

The trio later found out about Dratena's past. After Dratena received her Necromancer skill, the Belubury House experienced a lot of misfortune. Hence, the townsfolk ostracized her. Learning this saw Lena develop a soft side for Dratena. This is why later when Flower Hat tried apprehending Dratena, Lena rescued her.

What to expect from Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10?

Flower Hat as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 10 will likely see a new threat befall Athena before the Fairy Festival. An ominous aura covered the city that left the birds trembling and flowers wilting. Hence, Flower Hat and Yuan may go after Lena and Dratena to take their help to defeat the oncoming threat.

As suggested by the preview, the city was teeming with monsters. Hence, Lena and Dratena may team up to take down its root cause.

