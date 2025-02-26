  • home icon
Wind Breaker chapter 173: Release date and time, countdown, and more

By Umer
Modified Feb 26, 2025 14:30 GMT
Wind Breaker chapter 173: Release date and time, countdown, and more (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)
Wind Breaker chapter 173 will be released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. As suggested by the chapter's release date, the manga series will take a two-week hiatus due to the release of some related projects. Like previous chapters, chapter 173 will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

The previous chapter featured the Furin Boys visiting Kiryu's house, where he was living in a shed. Additionally, this installment explored Akari's insights into Kiryu's complex personality and how the Furin Boys' friendship with him was a blessing. During this visit, the chapter also hinted at Sakura's origins through a brief flashback.

Wind Breaker chapter 173 release date and time

Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Wind Breaker chapter 173 is scheduled for release on March 19, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time. The release date and time of the upcoming chapter will differ across various time zones:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7 amTuesdayMarch 18, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10 amTuesdayMarch 18, 2025
British Summer Time3 pmTuesdayMarch 18, 2025
Central European Summer Time4 pmTuesdayMarch 18, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayMarch 18, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayMarch 18, 2025
Japan Standard Time12 amWednesdayMarch 19, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayMarch 19, 2025
Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 173?

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)
Kodansha's K manga website is the only official source to read Wind Breaker chapter 173 in English. This service is available only in the United States, allowing fans to access it through its mobile application and website. The official K manga website also provides the chapters for free, with weekly updates every Monday. However, the free chapters do not keep up with the current chapters.

Wind Breaker chapter 172 recap

Sakura's guardians as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)
Wind Breaker chapter 172, titled The Visit, commenced with the Furin Boys arriving at Kiryu's house after Akari invited them. To their surprise, Kiryu's house was massive and resembled a luxury mansion. However, as soon as everyone entered, Kiryu led them toward a shed, which he claimed was his room.

This revelation surprised everyone except Sakura. As they entered the shed, memories began to surface for Sakura. As a child, he had stayed with his relatives who didn't like him because of his appearance. Furthermore, like Kiryu, Sakura was forced to stay inside a shed.

Kiryu and Akari as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)
The chapter then returned to the present, where Kiryu guided everyone to his room, which still looked amazing, even though it was inside a shed. Kiryu explained that his choice to remain separate from his family stemmed from his hatred for his parents.

Soon, Akari arrived with refreshments and thanked the Furin Boys for befriending her brother. Akari also explained that Kiryu wasn't like an average child, and due to his mysterious nature, people often made incorrect assumptions about him. She patted Kiryu on the head before leaving.

Just as Kiryu and the Furin boys were about to continue their discussion, someone began shouting at Akari loudly, startling Kiryu.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 173? (Speculative)

Someone screaming at Akari (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)
The title of Wind Breaker chapter 173 has yet to be revealed. As hinted at by the climax of the previous installment, the upcoming chapter will reveal the identity of the person who was screaming. Given the location, this person may be Kiryu's father.

Additionally, Wind Breaker chapter 173 could further explore Sakura's origins. At this point, it might be hard to pinpoint who might be the people the male protagonist saw during his flashback.

