Wind Breaker chapter 173: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 173 will be released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12 am JST. As suggested by the chapter's release date, the manga series will take a two-week hiatus due to the release of some related projects. Like previous chapters, chapter 173 will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

The previous chapter featured the Furin Boys visiting Kiryu's house, where he was living in a shed. Additionally, this installment explored Akari's insights into Kiryu's complex personality and how the Furin Boys' friendship with him was a blessing. During this visit, the chapter also hinted at Sakura's origins through a brief flashback.

Wind Breaker chapter 173 release date and time

Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 173 is scheduled for release on March 19, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time. The release date and time of the upcoming chapter will differ across various time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Tuesday March 18, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Tuesday March 18, 2025 British Summer Time 3 pm Tuesday March 18, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday March 18, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday March 18, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday March 18, 2025 Japan Standard Time 12 am Wednesday March 19, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday March 19, 2025

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 173?

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Kodansha's K manga website is the only official source to read Wind Breaker chapter 173 in English. This service is available only in the United States, allowing fans to access it through its mobile application and website. The official K manga website also provides the chapters for free, with weekly updates every Monday. However, the free chapters do not keep up with the current chapters.

Wind Breaker chapter 172 recap

Sakura's guardians as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 172, titled The Visit, commenced with the Furin Boys arriving at Kiryu's house after Akari invited them. To their surprise, Kiryu's house was massive and resembled a luxury mansion. However, as soon as everyone entered, Kiryu led them toward a shed, which he claimed was his room.

This revelation surprised everyone except Sakura. As they entered the shed, memories began to surface for Sakura. As a child, he had stayed with his relatives who didn't like him because of his appearance. Furthermore, like Kiryu, Sakura was forced to stay inside a shed.

Kiryu and Akari as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

The chapter then returned to the present, where Kiryu guided everyone to his room, which still looked amazing, even though it was inside a shed. Kiryu explained that his choice to remain separate from his family stemmed from his hatred for his parents.

Soon, Akari arrived with refreshments and thanked the Furin Boys for befriending her brother. Akari also explained that Kiryu wasn't like an average child, and due to his mysterious nature, people often made incorrect assumptions about him. She patted Kiryu on the head before leaving.

Just as Kiryu and the Furin boys were about to continue their discussion, someone began shouting at Akari loudly, startling Kiryu.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 173? (Speculative)

Someone screaming at Akari (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

The title of Wind Breaker chapter 173 has yet to be revealed. As hinted at by the climax of the previous installment, the upcoming chapter will reveal the identity of the person who was screaming. Given the location, this person may be Kiryu's father.

Additionally, Wind Breaker chapter 173 could further explore Sakura's origins. At this point, it might be hard to pinpoint who might be the people the male protagonist saw during his flashback.

