Wind Breaker chapter 172: Sakura's origins are teased as the Furin Boys visit Kiryu's house

Wind Breaker chapter 172 was expected to show the Furin Boys visit Kiryu's house. While the chapter did show the expected happen, it also teased the origins of the male protagonist. The origins hinted at Sakura's rough past, which emerged after the Furin Boys learned that Kiryu lived inside a shed, even though he had a big house.

Ad

After entering his room (shed), Akari arrived with some refreshments and thanked the Furin Boys for befriending her brother. Moreover, she also revealed that Kiryu was a different boy, and people often misunderstood his intentions, urging Sakura and his friends to stay with her brother. As she left, someone started screaming at Akari with a loud tone of voice, which also scared Kiryu.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Wind Breaker chapter 172.

Ad

Trending

Wind Breaker chapter 172: The past of Sakura touched as the mystery about Kiryu's complicated relationship with his parents teased

Kiryu welcoming everyone to his house (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

Wind Breaker chapter 172, titled The Visit, picked up from where it left off in the previous chapter. After Akari's invitation, everyone was on their way to Kiryu's house. After reaching it, everyone was dumbfounded by the size of the house, which resembled a large mansion. However, as they entered the house, Kiryu guided them towards a shed, which he titled as his room.

Ad

As expected, everyone found it hard to believe. Sakura's reaction, however, was pretty lukewarm to this. As they walked through the shed, Wind Breaker chapter 172 saw Sakura looking through a mirror as he was transported to his past. Wind Breaker chapter 172 then showed a glimpse of the male protagonist's past.

Sakura's parents and sibling as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

After returning from school (as hinted by Sakura wearing a backpack), the male protagonist was confronted by his parents and sibling (presumably a sister). With an uncomfortable expression, Sakura was asked to go to the house's shed as the three returned to the house. The male protagonist then saw his family laughing from his shed.

Ad

Wind Breaker chapter 172 then returned to the present, where Sakura and his friends entered Kiryu's room, which, despite being inside a shed, looked luxurious. Kiryu then told his friends about the location of the bathroom and everything else. After a while, Nirei asked Kiryu why he stayed alone inside a shed when he could live with his parents inside the main house.

Also Read: Wind Breaker season 2 reveals April 2025 premiere and more

Ad

Someone screaming at Akari (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Kiryu replied by saying that he didn't like the people from the main house, hinting at a complicated relationship between the son and his parents. Soon, Akari entered the room with refreshments and thanked the Furin Boys for befriending her brother. She also revealed Kiryu's complicated personality, which often has people confusing him for a different person.

Ad

Due to this, she was thankful that her brother made some friends. To the embarrassment of Kiryu, Akari also thanked Kiryu for thinking about his sister's well-being. She then left, leaving behind an awkward atmosphere. As Kiryu tried to break the ice by talking, a loud shout scared him yet again, which could be his parents screaming at Akari.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback