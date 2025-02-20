  • home icon
Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Feb 20, 2025 03:30 GMT
Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Dratena and Lena as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" anime (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. The anime episode will first be released on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll worldwide. The same episode will be broadcast on local TV networks in Japan a week later.

The previous episode saw Monica Bolst and Ayla together save Ival Bolst and everyone at the workshop. Moments later, Monica and Ival collaborated to create a sword for Light. While it seemed like Light was defeated, he got back up and used the new sword and his newly acquired skill Torch Flame to defeat Zamdo.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 9 release date and time

A sneak peek from Bogus Skill &quot;Fruitmaster&quot; episode 9 (Image via Asahi Production)
A sneak peek from Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 9 (Image via Asahi Production)

According to the anime's website, Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 9 will be released on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the episode will be released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The anime episode may be delayed in certain regions due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The ninth episode of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time08:00 amTuesdayFebruary 25
Eastern Daylight Time11:00 amTuesdayFebruary 25
British Summer Time04:00 pmTuesdayFebruary 25
Central European Summer Time05:00 pmTuesdayFebruary 25
Indian Standard Time08:30 pmTuesdayFebruary 25
Philippine Standard Time11:00 pmTuesdayFebruary 25
Japanese Standard Time12:00 amWednesdayFebruary 26
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayFebruary 26
Where to watch Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 9?

Monica Bolst as seen in Bogus Skill &quot;Fruitmaster&quot; (Image via Asahi Production)
Monica Bolst as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 9 will first stream on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll worldwide. The anime episode will be released in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The same episode will be aired on local television networks in Japan such as MBS, Tokyo MX, and BS Fuji a week later. It will also stream locally on Bandai Channel, HULU, Lemino, d Anime Store, and others.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8 Recap

Light Underwood as seen in Bogus Skill &quot;Fruitmaster&quot; (Image via Asahi Production)
Light Underwood as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8, titled The Indomitable Torch Flame, saw Monica Bolst and Ayla team up to save Ival Bolst and others. After Ayla was held hostage, Monica saved her using a Flash Stone. Later, Monica collaborated with her father to forge a new sword for Light.

While it seemed like Light had already been defeated, he got back up and equipped the new sword. In addition, he also asked Ayla to toss him a new skill fruit. While she mistakenly threw it to Zamdo, the merchant force-fed it to Light, allowing him to attain his new Torch Flame skill. Light combined his Sword God and Torch Flame skills to defeat Zamdo.

What to expect from Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 9?

Flower Hat as seen in Bogus Skill &quot;Fruitmaster&quot; (Image via Asahi Production)
Flower Hat as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 9 will focus on Lena as she finally enters the lake capital Athena. She wanted to learn more about Black Swan and followed the one lead she had, Dratena Bulbery.

As revealed by the anime's preview, Lena is set to meet Flower Hat and one other character in the city who will help her in her quest. Surprisingly, the search isn't set to be too long as Lena will locate Dratena and likely question her about her superiors at Black Swan.

