Wind Breaker chapter 172: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 172 will be released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 12 am JST. Like the previous chapters, chapter 171 will be available on Kodansha's website, K Manga.

The previous episode continued the previous arc's wrap-up as the first-year students of Furin High visited Sakura for a get-together. After witnessing the pitiful condition the male protagonist was living in, everyone visited the mall. There, Kiryu's sister, Akari, appeared and invited the Furin boys to Kiryu's home.

Note: The article contains spoilers for the manga series.

Wind Breaker chapter 172 release date and time

Haruka Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 172 is set to be released on February 26, 2025, at 12 am Japan Standard Time. The release date and time of the upcoming chapter will vary according to different time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Tuesday February 25, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10 am Tuesday February 25, 2025 British Summer Time 3 pm Tuesday February 25, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday February 25, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday February 25, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday February 25, 2025 Japan Standard Time 12 am Wednesday February 26, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday February 26, 2025

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 172?

Umemiya as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Kodansha's K manga website is the only official source to read Wind Breaker chapter 172 in English. The service is only available in the United States, so fans may access it via its mobile application and website.

The official K manga website also offers the chapters for free, with weekly updates every Monday. However, the free chapters are not caught up with the current chapters.

Wind Breaker chapter 171 recap

Sakura as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 171, A Happy Gathering, commences with a focus on the male protagonist's room as he is getting frustrated over his friend's visit. While Suou and Nirei visited to check on Sakura's well-being, the other two were just passing the time. As expected, Sakura was living in a bad condition due to which he had to survive on cup noodles.

So, everyone decided to visit the mall to buy basic amenities for the male protagonist. While they were at it, they also brought new clothes for the male protagonist. Sakura also enjoyed his first Frappuccino during a break as the day was getting better with the passing moment.

Kiryu and Akari as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

Suddenly, Kiryu stood up and started acting restless after witnessing a girl. The girl was present with a boy. As the girl left for the washroom, the boy started berating her due to her gullible nature and Sakura's group heard everything. So, to protect the girl, they gave the boy a serious gaze which shook him to his soul. As the girl returned, she introduced herself as Kiryu's older sister.

The boy ran away as the Furin boys accompanied Kiryu's sister. Akari asked Kiryu to introduce her to his friends. As the conversation prolonged, Akari invited the Furin boys to her house as she wanted to learn about the people who befriended her brother.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 172? (Speculative)

The Furin Boys as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker chapter 172 title is yet to be revealed. However, as indicated by the climax of the previous episode, the next episode might see the Furin Boys visiting Kiryu's house, at the invitation of Akari.

However, Wind Breaker chapter 172 might start another story because the previous episode was expected to see a duel between Sakura and Kaji. Moreover, the next chapter might also kickstart a new arc.

