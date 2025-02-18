Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8: Monica forges a sword as Light defeats Zamdo

With the release of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8, the anime finally saw Light Underwood defeat Zamdo to protect the Bolst Workshop. This episode not only saw Monica Bolst create a new sword for Light but also saw the protagonist acquire a new skill Torch Flame.

The previous episode saw the Blackbird Merchant Group attack the Bolst Workshop, hoping to kidnap both Monica and Light. While Light was managing to hold off Zamdo, the merchant was far too strong, pushing Light to the limits. As for Monica, she decided to rescue her father and create a sword for Light.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8: Monica rescues her Ival and the workshop men

Ayla as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8 (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8, titled The Indomitable Torch Flame, opened with Monica distracting the Blackbird Merchant Group to allow Ayla to go free her father Ival Bolst, and others. Unfortunately, right after Ayla cut Ival's chains, she was caught by one of Zamdo's underlings. As for Monica, she trapped the merchants that followed her and rendezvoused back to the workshop.

Upon returning to the workshop, Monica found Ayla held hostage by one of Zamdo's underlings. Hence, she used a Flash Stone to blind him, following which Ival and others apprehended the underling.

Light Underwood and Zamdo as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8 (Image via Asahi Production)

Right after, Monica expressed her desire to use the workshop to create a sword for Light. As per Ival, Monica was part of the workshop and could do anything she pleased. Right after, Ival helped Monica forge a sword for Light using his Quick Work skill. While their project was successful, it seemed like they were late as Light was already down.

Fortunately, just as Monica handed him his new sword, Light got up back on his feet and asked Ayla for a skill fruit. However, Ayla mistakenly threw it to Zamdo. Zamdo knew how skill fruits worked, hence he forced it down Light's mouth, hoping to poison him. However, Light did not resist and consumed the fruit to attain his new Torch Flame skill.

Monica Bolst and Ayla as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" episode 8 (Image via Asahi Production)

While Zamdo was surprised by this development, he finally realized why Holy Sister was interested in him. Light combined his Torch Flame and Sword God skills to create his Blazing Lion Strike, using which he defeated Zamdo and protected the workshop. Right after, Zamdo's underlings arrive to attack Monica and others. That's when the city's security head Tiger Beard and his men arrived to arrest the Blackbird Merchant Group.

While Light fell unconscious due to exhaustion, Monica was pleased that Light successfully defeated the merchant group.

The anime later saw Ayla receive a letter from Lena. She seemingly reached Athena and was close to learning about Dratena from the Black Swan group. Unfortunately, as per Lena, the investigation was going to take much longer than expected.

