Blue Lock chapter 293: Alexis Ness's mutation drives Yoichi Isagi to score the winning goal against Paris X Gen

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 293, the manga finally saw the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen conclude. Not only did Alexis Ness go through a sudden mutation, but Yoichi Isagi responded to it and grasped the goalscoring opportunity to help Bastard Munchen win the Neo Egoist League.

Ad

The previous chapter saw Rin Itoshi man-marking both Isagi and Kaiser. As he was only able to stick with one player, he chose to stay close to Isagi. Just then, Hiori passed the ball to Kaiser. Unfortunately, this pass was cleared away by Ryusei Shidou. That's when Kunigami Rensuke arrived to rescue Bastard Munchen from Paris X Gen's killer counterattack.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 293: Alexis Ness assists Yoichi Isagi

Alexis Ness as seen in Blue Lock chapter 293 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 293, titled Birth of a New Egoist, picked up from where the previous chapter ended as the free ball dropping to Alexis Ness. Michael Kaiser believed that shooting the ball was an impossible choice for Ness, hence, he hoped for a pass from his former partner.

Ad

Trending

While Alexis Ness wanted to change, he still wanted to pass the ball to Kaiser. Hence, he decided to cast a new spell. Up until now, Ness had only made passes to Kaiser that made it easy for him to shoot, especially for Kaiser Impact. However, in the hope of evolving, Ness decided to make a challenging pass to Kaiser that would act as his declaration of war against the new Emperor.

Ad

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 293 (Image via Kodansha)

Alexis Ness struck the ball with such force that people believed he had shot for the goal. However, in reality, he was challenging Kaiser with a driven pass with a topspin that wasn't suited for Kaiser Impact. On top of that, he had perfectly timed the pass just past the defenders. Hence, if Kaiser were to reach the position, he would be able to score the winning goal.

Ad

To Ness's surprise, it wasn't Kaiser but Yoichi Isagi who reached the ball. Nobody on the field expected Ness's new mutation to see him make a pass to Isagi. Surprisingly, Isagi was the only person who ran faster than anyone to adapt to Ness's mutation. Even Rin Itoshi was shocked by the developments as Isagi had the charisma to draw out others' egos and exploit them for his own goals.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 293 (Image via Kodansha)

Michael Kaiser was livid at Alexis Ness for this costly mistake. While Yoichi Isagi volleyed Ness's pass into the goal, controlling both hope and despair to become the Neo Egoist. With that, Rin Itoshi labeled him Blue Lock's "Demon King." Yoichi Isagi scored the winning goal, helping Bastard Munchen win the Neo Egoist League with a score of 3-2 against Paris X Gen.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback