Blue Lock chapter 294: Isagi ends his contract with Kaiser as Neo Egoist League concludes

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 294, the manga finally concluded the Neo Egoist League. This conclusion saw Yoichi Isagi emerge as the clear victor against his rival Michael Kaiser. In addition, with the competition's conclusion, fans will soon learn the rankings of all Blue Lock players and whether they qualify to represent Japan at the U-20 World Cup.

Ad

The previous chapter saw Alexis Ness collect the free ball cleared away by Kunigami Rensuke. While Ness wanted to change, he also wanted to pass the ball to Kaiser. Hence, he made such a pass that would force Kaiser to move to the ideal position. Shockingly, only Isagi responded to Ness's sudden mutation and scored the match's winning goal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 294: Michael Kaiser laments over Isagi's goal

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock chapter 294 (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 294, titled Champion, picked up from where the previous chapter ended as the world got overturned by the explosive golden goal scored by egoist Yoichi Isagi. Just as Isagi started celebrating, Raichi Jingo, Hiori Yo, Kurona Ranze, and Igarashi Gurimu ran to him to celebrate their win. Meanwhile, the Paris X Gen players were left dumbfounded by how the events unfolded at the end of the match.

Ad

Trending

As for Michael Kaiser, his shock saw him drop to his knees. Unlike him who stopped when Ness collected the ball, Yoichi Isagi used him and Ryusei Shidou as obstruction to get away from Rin Itoshi's four-meter range. Isagi adapted to Ness's sudden mutation and paired the drive pass with his direct shot to make the ideal goal-scoring situation. However, this was something Kaiser could have done as well.

Michael Kaiser as seen in Blue Lock chapter 294 (Image via Kodansha)

The problem was that when Ness made the driven pass, he passed the ball to the new evolving Kaiser, not his old version. Unfortunately, the moment Ness received the ball, Kaiser got angry and believed that his former partner was incapable of changing his playstyle.

Ad

While this was a reason behind his failure, Kaiser believed the biggest reason for his loss was that he had too much fun playing with Isagi. The endless possibilities that emerged in front of him, slowed Kaiser down. Thus, instead of going back to zero, Kaiser dove into the freedom Isagi gave him. That was the reason why Kaiser lost.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 294 (Image via Kodansha)

Just then, Blue Lock chapter 294 saw Yoichi Isagi approach Kaiser. He rhetorically asked Kaiser whether Ness was someone special to him. As for Isagi, Ness was an equal player who hid his possibilities. In the last moment, Kaiser treated him differently and deemed him worthless. However, Isagi stayed true to their contract, i.e., he was dedicated to scoring a goal devoid of feelings. That was the last piece that decided the outcome between them.

Ad

Right after, Isagi offered his hand to Kaiser to end their contract. With that, he thanked him and called him a clown. As expected, Kaiser did not take Isagi's hand and Bastard Munchen was crowned the champions of the Neo Egoist League. Just as the final auction rankings were about to be announced, the manga initiated a flashback of events that took place 33 minutes ago in the match between Manshine City and Barcha.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback