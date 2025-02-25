Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 9: Lena rescues Dratena as Flower Hat identifies a new threat

With the release of Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 9, the anime followed Lena Floria as she reached Athena to continue her investigation of Dratena Belbury. While she started searching for her, thinking of her as an enemy, soon after, she developed a soft side for her.

The previous episode saw Monica Bolst rescue her father and his employees by working alongside Ayla. Right after, she forged a new sword for Light. Light used this sword and his new skill Torch Flame to defeat Zamdo. Elsewhere, Lena finally reached Athena.

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 9: Lena learns about Dratena's past

Lena Floria as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 9 (Image via Asahi Production)

Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 9, titled The Reunion By the Lake, opened with Lena Floria reaching Athena, the city of fairies and the lake. As the people prepared to celebrate the Fairy Festival, Lena initiated her search by asking around for any information on Dratena Belbury. Unfortunately, the moment she mentioned the name, people walked away.

Moments later, Lena Floria happened to run into the Investigation Bureau Head Flower Hat and her subordinate Yuan. They wanted to locate the Wicked Dragon and believed Dratena to be a lead. While Flower Hat did not want Lena to meddle with their investigation, she allowed the Sword Saint to join them as she was one of the few people who knew how she looked.

Holy Sister and Dratena as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 9 (Image via Asahi Production)

Right after, Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 9 saw Flower Hat and Yuan take Lena to their informant. As explained by him, Dratena Belbury was a girl who loved dancing but was granted the taboo Necromancer skill at the age of six. Unfortunately, soon after, several tragic incidents occurred surrounding the Belbury House, including the death of Dratena's mother. Hence, Dratena's father and the townsfolk ostracized her.

The only person who cared for Dratena amidst such a tragic time was Holy Sister. She was present when Dratena acquired the Necromancer skill and exchanged letters with her to support her. While the informant also knew Dratena's location, he tried to extract more money for the information. However, Yuan and Flower Hat managed to get the information for the previously agreed price.

Flower Hat as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 9 (Image via Asahi Production)

Dratena Belbury was seemingly set to dance at the Fairy Festival and was preparing for the same at the theater. Hence, Flower Hat, Lena Floria, and Yuan infiltrated it in disguise. Soon after, the trio located Dratena and questioned her about the Wicked Dragon. As Dratena was unaware of the dragon's location, Flower Hat wanted to take her to the Holy City for further questioning.

While Dratena was prepared to go with them, she wanted them to wait until she danced in the Fairy Festival. Unfortunately, Flower Hat refused to comply. At that moment, Lena sided with Dratena and rescued her from the Investigation Bureau.

Lena Floria as seen in Bogus Skill "Fruitmaster" Episode 9 (Image via Asahi Production)

Flower Hat did not expect Lena to make such a move. However, she was confident that Dratena would not flee from the city. Hence, she prepared to look for her in the night using her birds. Shockingly, the birds were trembling with fear as an ominous threat was set to befall Athena right before the Fairy Festival.

Elsewhere, Light Underwood was shown doing some physical training while Monica Bolst forged the ultimate sword for him.

