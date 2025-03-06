Zenshu episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Zenshu episode 10 will premiere in Japan on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other Japanese television channels. Shortly after its release, the episode will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll for international viewers.

Ad

Episode 9 of Studio MAPPA's Zenshu anime finally shed some light on the original A Tale of Perishing movie and its heartbreaking ending. The episode climax also featured a shocking sacrifice by one of the core members of the Nine Soldiers, especially one who was supposed to outlive all the others.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Zenshu anime series.

Zenshu episode 10 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As per the anime's official website, Zenshu episode 10 will be broadcast in Japan on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be made available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday March 9, 2025 6:45 am Central Standard Time Sunday March 9, 2025 8:45 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday March 9, 2025 9:45 am Greenwich Mean Time Sunday March 9, 2025 2:45 pm Central European Time Sunday March 9, 2025 3:45 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday March 9, 2025 8:15 pm Philippine Time Sunday March 9, 2025 10:45 pm

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Zenshu episode 10?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Zenshu episode 10 will be released in Japan on television channels like TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and AT-X. It will also be available for unlimited viewing on various platforms, including DMM TV, Unlimited Anime, U-NEXT, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, Netflix, Anime Times, Hulu, d Anime Store, and many more.

Fans in Japan can also purchase the episode from Rakuten TV, VIDEO MARKET, Milplus, TELASA, VIDEX, J:COM STREAM, and others. As for viewers in other countries, Zenshu episode 10 will be available to stream online on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Zenshu episode 9 recap

Luke as seen in episode 9 (image via MAPPA)

Episode 9 of Studio MAPPA's Zenshu anime, titled Hero, was undoubtedly the series' darkest episode yet. The first half of the episode focused solely on the grim reality of A Tale of Perishing and how drastically it changed due to Natsuko's reincarnation into this world.

Ad

Before Natsuko's reincarnation, the events of this world were the same as the original story of A Tale of Perishing—the Nine Soldiers banded together under Luke Braveheart's leadership to protect the people of the Last Town and the Soul Futures. However, as time went by, Luke lost his friends and allies one by one, causing him to become depressed and question what he was even fighting for anymore.

Fortunately, all of that changed upon Natsuko's appearance. Her otherworldly powers not only changed the tide of the Nine Soldiers' battles against the Voids, but they also gave Luke a new reason for living. He eventually fell in love with Natsuko but was unsure about it for a long time since he was a complete stranger to the concept of love itself.

Ad

The latter half of the episode took a dark turn. When QJ noticed just how troubled Natsuko seemed, he offered to help with whatever was troubling her. As such, Natsuko decided to confide in him the original events of A Tale of Perishing.

Natsuko in Zenshu episode 9 (image via MAPPA)

According to Natsuko, as Luke's friends and loved ones ended up dying one after the other, it eventually broke Luke completely from the inside—to the point where he became disillusioned with reality, destroyed the last Soul Future himself, became the Great Void, and brought ruin to the whole world with his own hands.

Ad

While QJ was obviously shocked upon hearing this, he reassured Natsuko by saying that she was the only one who could change that terrible fate. As the episode neared its end, there was yet another Void attack on the Last Town. This time, the Void monsters returned with even more power.

Somehow, the Voids had managed to create their own copies of Natsuko's creations. As they overwhelmed Luke and Unio in battle, Memmeln tried to keep the Void battleship from laying waste to the town. As for QJ, he tried shielding Natsuko while she worked on drawing something that could help them win. However, Natsuko couldn't come up with anything in time and ended up getting her table destroyed by a Void attack.

Ad

Seeing the dire state they were in and understanding the gravity of the situation, QJ entrusted Natsuko with changing the fate of their world and sacrificed himself to take out the gigantic Void battleship. With this, Zenshu episode 9 ended on a heartbreaking note.

What to expect from Zenshu episode 10? (speculative)

Following the gut-wrenching events of episode 9, fans can expect Zenshu episode 10 to feature the aftermath of QJ's death and the emotional toll it would have on Luke and his group, especially Natsuko. Will Natsuko bounce back from this tremendous loss, or will she give in to despair? Stay tuned to find out.

Ad

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback