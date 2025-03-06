Ishura season 2 episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ishura season 2 episode 10 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. The episode will be on 23 Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Ai TV. International fans can stream the episode on Disney+.

The previous episode introduced Kazuki the Black Tone and showcased her masterclass sniping skills. After subduing a group of people who arrived to kill her, she headed towards Ohaku City. There, she met her end at the hands of Shalk the Sound Slicer.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers and the opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Ishura season 2 episode 10 release date and time in different regions

Mele as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 10 will be released on March 12, 2025, at 11 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). In other parts of the world, the release timings will vary. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Wednesday March 12, 2025 6:00 am Eastern Time Wednesday March 12, 2025 9:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday March 12, 2025 2:00 pm Central European Time Wednesday March 12, 2025 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday March 12, 2025 7:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday March 12, 2025 10:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday March 12,, 2025 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Thursday March 13, 2025 12:30 am

Ishura season 2 episode 10: Where to watch?

Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 10 will be released on these Japanese TV channels, according to their release timings: Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Yamanashi TV, Nagasaki International TV, Shizuoka TV, IBC Iwate Broadcasting, Niigata Broadcasting, TV Shin-Hiroshima, Nikonhai TV, HTB Hokkaido TV, Miyagi TV, Ai TV, and nine other ones.

The Winter 2025 anime series will also be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA. For international fans, Ishura season 2 episode 10, and the entire series will be streamed on Disney+ and other local streaming sites.

Ishura season 2 episode 9 recap

Yukihara as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 9, titled Kazuki The Black Tone, commenced with a focus on Yukihara the Twilight Diver as he walked through the land filled with snow, looking for the last member of the First Party. While he was wandering around, he stumbled across some men who were aiming to kill him. However, Yukihara successfully managed to fool them and escaped.

On the other hand, inside a city, adventurers were getting recruited for the fight against the legendary sniper, Kazuki the Black Tone. One of these adventurers was Shalk the Sound Slicer, who appeared in season 1. He was undercover and still looking for the same thing as before, the true demon king and the hero.

Kazuki as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

To avoid blowing his cover, Shalk the Sound Slicer joined the adventurers in their quest to kill Kazuki. The adventurers were divided into two groups. One team went face-to-face against Kazuki the Black Tone. However, before the adventurers could even witness the sniper, they were killed through headshots by Kazuki the Black Tone.

After killing the party of adventurers, Kazuki headed towards Ohaku City, hoping to conquer it. Initially, she was overpowered by some gunmen, but Kazuki eventually entered the city by killing the defenses. However, in a one-on-one fight against Shalk the Sound Slicer, she was pierced in the chest as Kazuki the Black Tone died in despair.

What to expect from Ishura season 2 episode 10?

Kazuki as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 10 is titled Tu The Magic. As given by the name, the next episode will introduce a new character named Tu the Magic. Given her name, she might be the incarnation of true magic, making her extremely overpowered.

Moreover, the next episode might also introduce another minor character who will become Tu's target. Given the sequel's development, Ishura season 2 might just be an introduction to new characters.

