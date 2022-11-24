Kaina of the Great Snow Sea January 11 debut announced with a new trailer and a key visual

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea's official website has finally dropped the second trailer for the anime. It has also revealed a key visual featuring Liliha, Kaina, and other pivotal characters of the anime.

The series will start broadcasting on January 11, 2023, on Fuji TV's "+Ultra" programming block and will also run on Kansai TV, Tokai TV, TV Nishinippon, BS Fuji, and Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd., in Japan.

As per the partnership with Fuji TV in September 2022, Crunchyroll became the only OTT platform to stream the anime in more than 200 territories worldwide. Follow along with this article as the trailer reveals more details about Kaina of the Great Snow Sea, including theme songs, voice cast, staff members, and more.

Yorushika and GReeeen will perform the opening and the ending theme for Kaina of the Great Snow Sea

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea’s opening theme song will be Telepath by Yorushika, one of the most well-acclaimed J-pop duos. GReeeen, a popular Japanese four-man rock band, will play the ending theme song, Juvenile. Prior to the broadcast and the global release, Kaina of the Great Snow Sea will receive a screening event on January 7, 2023, which will be held at TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku, Tokyo.

Yoshimasa Hosoya, Rie Takahashi, and Ayumu Murase, three of the main voice casts of the anime, will join the advanced screening event. Details regarding the tickets are yet to be revealed.

A brief synopsis of the anime by Crunchyroll states:

"In another world, an ever-growing Sea of Snow has engulfed the planet surface. The people struggle to survive living around the routes of a massive Orbital Tree, whose branches spread into the Celestial Membrane high above the ground. Change comes to this dying world after Kaina, a boy from the Celestial Membrane, encounters a girl from the surface called Ririha."

Here’s a list of the voice cast of the anime:

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Kaina

Rie Takahashi as Liliha

Ayumu Murase as Yaona

Maaya Sakamoto as Amerote

Nobuyuki Hiyama as Handagil

Kenyuu Horiuchi as Halesola

Katsuyuki Onishi as Olinoga

Tomokazu Sugita as Ngaboji

Staff:

Original: Tsutomu Nihei ( Toa Heavy Industries)

Director: Hiroaki Ando

Series composition: Sadayuki Murai

Screenplay: Sadayuki Murai, Tetsuya Yamada Kazuma

CG Supervisor: Takuma Ishibashi, Masaki Take

Art Director: Kimiko Kubo

Color Design: Hirono Noji, Misaki Maze

Studio: Polygon Pictures

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea is the 40th anniversary project of Polygon Pictures, the studio that animated the Ajin and Sedonia franchise.

Tsutomu Nihei, the renowned manga artist who illustrated BLAME! and Noise, has once again joined hands with Polygon Pictures for this upcoming new project.

