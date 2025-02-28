Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10 will be released on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime's next episode will be televised on Tokyo MX and other local TV networks. After that, the anime episode will stream locally and internationally.

Ad

The previous episode focused on the SORD agents as they spent time on the battlefield to end the war caused by The Fatal Answer. The episode saw the agents infiltrate the TFA base. During this, Aoi Haruto confronted Kuroe Samejima, the person behind his master's death.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10 release date and time

A visual from the next episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Ad

Trending

The upcoming anime episode will be titled Heaven's Door. Its release may get delayed in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

Ad

The tenth episode of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday March 5 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Wednesday March 5

British Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday March 5 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Wednesday March 5 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday March 5 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday March 5 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Thursday March 6 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday March 6

Ad

Where to watch Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10?

Kuroe Samejima as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10 will first be televised on Tokyo MX and other local TV networks in Japan like BS NTV and Sun TV. The anime will also be available to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, ABEMA, d Anime Store, and others.

Ad

As for international anime fans, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform will release the anime in select regions, such as North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 9 Recap

Aoi Haruto as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 9, titled Rite of Passage, saw the SORD agents head out for their difficult mission in the battlefield. While some agents helped out the soldiers in the war, others tried infiltrating the enemy base. While Yuuki and Murasaki failed in their mission, they confronted Homura.

Ad

As for Aoi Haruto, he infiltrated The Fatal Answer base alongside Rena, Maki, Choco, and Vanilla. Amidst the mission, he confronted the person who killed Aoi, Kuroe Samejima. Unfortunately, Rena's interference allowed Samejima to get away.

What to expect from Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10?

A visual from the next episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As suggested by the preview for Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10, titled Heaven's Door, the upcoming episode is set to focus on two characters. Unfortunately, there is no way to confirm whether it is going to be a flashback or both characters will be newly introduced.

Ad

In addition, the upcoming episode might feature many flashbacks. However, these flashbacks would not be new stories but events that have taken place in the previous episodes. Hence, for now, there is no way to predict how the episode will play out.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback