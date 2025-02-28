  • home icon
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Feb 28, 2025 05:02 GMT
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Enishi Urushihara as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10 will be released on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 12 AM JST. The anime's next episode will be televised on Tokyo MX and other local TV networks. After that, the anime episode will stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode focused on the SORD agents as they spent time on the battlefield to end the war caused by The Fatal Answer. The episode saw the agents infiltrate the TFA base. During this, Aoi Haruto confronted Kuroe Samejima, the person behind his master's death.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10 release date and time

A visual from the next episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
A visual from the next episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10 will be released on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

The upcoming anime episode will be titled Heaven's Door. Its release may get delayed in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The tenth episode of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime will be released at the following times internationally:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amWednesdayMarch 5
Eastern Daylight Time11 amWednesdayMarch 5
British Summer Time4 pmWednesdayMarch 5
Central European Summer Time5 pmWednesdayMarch 5
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmWednesdayMarch 5
Philippine Standard Time11 pmWednesdayMarch 5
Japanese Standard Time12 amThursdayMarch 6
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amThursdayMarch 6
Where to watch Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10?

Kuroe Samejima as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Kuroe Samejima as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10 will first be televised on Tokyo MX and other local TV networks in Japan like BS NTV and Sun TV. The anime will also be available to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, ABEMA, d Anime Store, and others.

As for international anime fans, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform will release the anime in select regions, such as North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 9 Recap

Aoi Haruto as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Aoi Haruto as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 9, titled Rite of Passage, saw the SORD agents head out for their difficult mission in the battlefield. While some agents helped out the soldiers in the war, others tried infiltrating the enemy base. While Yuuki and Murasaki failed in their mission, they confronted Homura.

As for Aoi Haruto, he infiltrated The Fatal Answer base alongside Rena, Maki, Choco, and Vanilla. Amidst the mission, he confronted the person who killed Aoi, Kuroe Samejima. Unfortunately, Rena's interference allowed Samejima to get away.

What to expect from Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10?

A visual from the next episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
A visual from the next episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As suggested by the preview for Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 10, titled Heaven's Door, the upcoming episode is set to focus on two characters. Unfortunately, there is no way to confirm whether it is going to be a flashback or both characters will be newly introduced.

In addition, the upcoming episode might feature many flashbacks. However, these flashbacks would not be new stories but events that have taken place in the previous episodes. Hence, for now, there is no way to predict how the episode will play out.

