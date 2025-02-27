  • home icon
  Gachiakuta chapter 129: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 129: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

By Kevin Tanza
Modified Feb 27, 2025 12:30 GMT
Gachiakuta chapter 129 release date and time (Image via Kodansha)
Gachiakuta chapter 129 release date and time (Image via Kodansha)

Gachiakuta chapter 129 is set to be published on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 12 am JST. The most recent chapter focused heavily on the aftermath of Rudo and Follo's fight, with the latter becoming a Giver and the ramifications of this on his body.

Moreover, the bulk of the chapter gave a lot of attention to the fact that Follo became a Giver in a rather unorthodox manner and that Rudo used his last remains of power to help him awaken. This is a rather unconventional way to turn into a Giver and Gachiakuta chapter 129 is very likely to develop that idea even further.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Gachiakuta chapter 129 release date and time

Follo and Rudo as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kodansha).
Follo and Rudo as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kodansha).

According to Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 129 will be on a break this week, and the chapter will be accessible on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Japan. For other countries, the chapter will be released on March 6, 2025, because of the differences in time zones.

Here are the release dates and times for Gachiakuta chapter 129, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones

Date

Time

Pacific Daylight Time

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

8 am

Eastern Daylight Time

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

11 am

Greenwich Mean Time

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

3 pm

Central European Time

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

4 pm

Indian Standard Time

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

8:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

11 pm

Japanese Standard Time

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

12 am

Australian Central Standard Time

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

12:30 am

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 129?

The cast as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kodansha).
The cast as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kodansha).

Interested manga enthusiasts can enjoy reading Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 129 on Kodansha's K Manga service, accessible both as application and web versions.

However, K Manga's service is only available in the USA, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, and Australia, and the app version is available in India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Brazil. Additionally, fans must purchase coins to read the chapter on this platform.

Gachiakuta chapter 128 recap

Follo and Rudo as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kodansha).
Follo and Rudo as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kodansha).

The chapter, titled Follow Reprise, begins with the aftermath of Follo awakening his powers, losing a lot of blood, and being significantly hurt. This moment also highlights the connection that Rudo has formed with Follo during this clash after such a strong performance as a duo.

Even though the main focus was how Follo finally managed to become a Giver, there was also a discussion of what Rudo did to help the former during this battle. It is revealed that Rudo didn't use the last shot he had with his powers and denies that he used them on Follo because that would mean that the latter would disintegrate if Rudo had stopped.

Then, once Follo's wounds have been taken care of, there is a theory that Rudo did not weaponize him and that the latter was actually the trigger of that event, as evidenced by what happened in the previous chapter. The protagonist has one last chance to weaponize an object and use it to awaken Follo. Follo then asks Eishia to keep his scars so he can remember this failure. He goes to Rudo, requesting him to be friends, ending the chapter with a positive conclusion.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 129? (speculative)

Follo and Rudo as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kodansha).
Follo and Rudo as seen in the most recent episode (Image via Kodansha).

Considering how the latest issue ended, Gachiakuta chapter 129 is likely to deal more with the fact that Follow has become a Giver and the ramifications this will have on his combat abilities.

Moreover, Rudo played a significant role in that situation, which is another factor that could be analyzed in the coming chapters, especially considering his lack of expertise with his Vital Instrument.

Edited by Maithreyi S
