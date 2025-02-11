Gachiakuta chapter 127: Follo's dreams come true as he becomes a Giver

Gachiakuta chapter 127, titled Explosion Reprise, was released on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The chapter witnessed Follo's destructive powers as a Giver against the Trash Beast. Follo was nearly dead until Rudo uplifted his spirits and renewed him with hope. Meanwhile, Tamsy was bamboozled to see Follo surviving the peril.

The previous chapter extended Follo's flashback and saw how his friend had given up on becoming a Cleaner. He even wanted Follo to go away as his eyes used to drive him further into an insecure zone.

With his dying breath, Follo wanted to give his Hammer to Rudo and let him use it against the Trash Beast. However, Rudo drilled senses into Follo, urging him to get up and do it on his own. Eventually, Follo emerged from the depths, wielding a gigantic hammer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Gachiakuta chapter 127.

Gachiakuta chapter 127: Tamsy becomes shocked to see Follo as a Giver

Picking up the events from the previous chapter, Gachiakuta chapter 127 begins with Tamsy wondering how Follo is standing alongside Rudo. At first, he thinks Rudo must have used his 3R powers on Follo. However, he soon realizes that it's not quite so.

Gachiakuta chapter 127 then shifts the focus to Follo, who apologizes to Rudo for saying harsh words to him. He also acknowledges the boy for confronting him head-on and making him the person he always wanted to be. That's why, he earnestly thanks Rudo, now that he can fight by his side.

Rudo and Follo in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

However, Rudo reminds him that he hasn't done anything. Rather, it was Follo's passion that turned him into a Giver. All Rudo did was make Follo believe that he could do it. Yet, he reminds him that it's not like he has forgiven him. Nevertheless, they want to save their small chat for later and concentrate on the Trash Beast ahead of them.

Meanwhile, in Gachiakuta chapter 127, Gris and others are incredulous to see Follo's transformer into a Giver. Yet, with all the blood and injuries, they wonder how he's carrying such a gigantic hammer.

Tamsy, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

At this moment, the chapter switches the perspective to Tamsy, who wonders whether Rudo's words and actions have truly given Follo the strength to become a Giver. However, he repulses at the thought of "Power of Friendship."

Gachiakuta chapter 127: Follo demonstrates the power of his Vital Instrument

Follo, as seen with his Vital Instrument (Image via Kodansha)

The narrative for Gachiakuta chapter 127 shifts the focus to Follo, who wields his Vital Instrument, the Hammer, against the Trash Beast. The monstrous entity unleashes a beam at Follo, prompting him to use his Hammer as a shield. In a monologue, Follo mentions how he lived his life worrying about what other people would link.

Follo held his emotions and smothered his real feelings since he didn't want to end up like his friend. That's why, he kept making excuses and let himself believe that he had smothered everything over. Yet, in reality, all Follo did was run away from anything that would have made him "dirty."

Follo defeats the Trash Beast (Image via Kodansha)

However, he no longer wants to run away from expressing his feelings. That's why, he intends to outdo himself and show what he's capable of. It is said that a Vital Instrument's powers are based on the experiences and the ideologies of its master. Follo knows that the Hammer has seen his friend's and his weakness. That's why, he knows how to handle the instrument.

Gachiakuta chapter 127 then shows Follo's thoughts and actions running concurrently. He blocks the Trash Beast's attacks and prepares for a counterattack. Inspired by Rudo's earlier words, Follo wants the Hammer to hold in the stress and explode.

He lets the Hammer charge its energy and waits for the perfect moment to strike at the Trash Beast. Gachiakuta chapter 127 ends with an explosion as Follo obliterates the Trash Beast with a single blast from his Hammer.

Conclusion

Kei Urana has finally given Follo justice in Gachiakuta chapter 127. Rudo's words of encouragement worked wonders for Follo, who realized that he needed to let loose and explode his emotions, rather than suppressing them.

The result saw Follo's transformation from a loyal Supporter to a Giver. With well-drawn panels and a captivating narrative, the chapter had everything fans would have wanted.

