Gachiakuta chapter 127: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 127 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. Yet, because of the differences in time zones, most fans outside Japan can access the chapter on February 11, 2025. Considering the official staff hasn't announced a break yet, interested readers can enjoy the chapter on Kodansha's K Manga service next week.

The previous chapter revealed how Follo urged Gris and others to scout him as a Cleaner. Moreover, Follo didn't want to become like his friend and explode. That's why, he always kept a lid on his emotions. Meanwhile, Tamsy was thrilled at the prospect of Rudo experiencing the death of another person close to him. However, his happiness was spoiled once Follo remarkably arrived with a gigantic hammer.

Gachiakuta chapter 127 release date and time

Rudo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As per Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 127 will be released on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, in most regions, while the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to the varying time zones.

The release dates and timings for Gachiakuta chapter 127, based on the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, February 11, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, February 11, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 11, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, February 11, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, February 11, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, February 11, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, February 12, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 12, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 127?

Rudo and Follo (Image via Kodansha)

Manga lovers can enjoy reading Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 127 on Kodansha's K Manga service, which is accessible as both app and web versions.

However, the service is limited to the USA, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Australia, India, Philippines, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Mexico, Taiwan, and Brazil. Moreover, fans need to purchase coins to read every chapter on this platform.

Gachiakuta chapter 126 recap

Gachiakuta chapter 126, titled Ask Your Soul, begins with another flashback scene, where Follo urges Gris, Enjin, and others to let him join the Cleaners. In a monologue, Follo reveals how he kept his emotions in check no matter what anybody told him because he didn't want to end up like his friend.

Yet, in the end, he realizes what he has done is even more pathetic. He calls him a loser and blames himself for it. However, he doesn't want his prized possession, the hammer, to experience the same. Rather, he wants Rudo to use it to let it have its moment of glory.

Meanwhile, Rudo recalls Regto's lifeless body the moment he sees Follo lying on the ground. On the other hand, Gris wants to go down and help Follo. However, Tamsy reminds him how it's a hopeless attempt since the Trash Beast has hit the boy on the head. Moreover, he says Rudo has already gone to help.

Tamsy, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Besides, Tamsy feels they have more things to worry about since the Trash Beast is still alive. Although Tamsy seems concerned, in reality, he is ecstatic. He is already convinced that there's no way to save Follo. Experiencing Regto's death then and Follo's death now, Tamsy thinks Rudo's soul will plunge deeper into darkness.

Just then, a massive blast occurs behind the Trash Beast. Tamsy feels it's probably Rudo, who has gone berserk after experiencing another person close to him. However, when Tamsy realizes the truth, he becomes disappointed. It's not Rudo but Follo, who has miraculously arrived.

Follo returns with a Vital Instrument (Image via Kodansha)

The chapter momentarily shifts to the past and shows Rudo encouraging Follo not to give up and follow his heart's desires. A flurry of thoughts crosses through Follo's mind as he realizes that he truly wants to become one of the "cool guys."

As Follo refuses to give up, Rudo holds him by his jacket and urges him to get up. Gachiakuta chapter 126 ends with Follo's resurgence as his item (The Hammer) transforms into a Vital Instrument.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 127?

Follo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Considering how the chapter ended on a massive cliffhanger, Gachiakuta chapter 127 will likely show Follo demonstrating the power of his Vital Instrument against the Trash Beast.

While the chapter makes it evident that Follo has awakened his powers as a Giver, there's another possibility that Rudo has used his 3R on him to momentarily lend him powers. As such, Gachiakuta chapter 127 will give more clarity on Follo's current status.

