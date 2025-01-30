Gachiakuta chapter 126: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 126 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, due to varying time zones, most fans outside Japan can read the chapter on February 4, 2025. Since the manga's official staff hasn't announced a break yet, readers can access the chapter on Kodansha's K-Manga service next week.

The previous chapter revealed how Follo's friend gave up on his dream of becoming a Cleaner. Seeing his friend dejected broke Follo since he looked up to him as his rival. Yet, his friend urged him to go away, since Follo's sparkling eyes accentuated his insecurities.

Eventually, the chapter returned to the present, where Follo lamented his fate. Yet, didn't want to let his and his friend's Treasure become junk. That's why, he decided to give it to Rudo and urged him to use it. Considering how the chapter ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in Gachiakuta chapter 126.

Gachiakuta chapter 126 release date and time

Rudo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha's K Manga platform, Gachiakuta chapter 126 will be released on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, in most countries, while the same chapter will be released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to the differences in time zones.

Below are the release dates and timings for Gachiakuta chapter 126, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, February 4, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, February 4, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 4, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, February 4, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, February 4, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, February 4, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, February 5, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, February 5, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 126?

Follo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Fans can read Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 126 and the previously released chapters on Kodansha's K Manga service, which is available both as web and app versions.

Yet, the service is only available in the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Australia. Moreover, fans must purchase coins to access the chapter on K Manga.

Gachiakuta chapter 125 recap

Continuing the flashback from the previous chapter, Gachiakuta chapter 125, titled Faceless Mob, begins with Follo arriving at the sight where he expects to see his friend engaged in a battle against a Trash Beast. Turns out, it's the Cleaners who wipe out a Trash Beast. Moreover, it's none other than Zanka, who showcases his brilliance as a new recruit.

Enjin lauds Zanka's efforts and his mastery of his Vital Instrument. Meanwhile, Follo is filled with puzzling emotions. On the one hand, he is overwhelmed to see the Cleaners; on the other, he wonders where his friend is. Follo wants to know how far his friend has progressed in terms of his dreams. That way, he can gauge the disparity between them.

Zanka, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

However, Follo's dreams are shattered once he discovers that his friend has given up on his dreams. Instead of being proud of the hammer, the boy coops up in his house and doesn't even want to look Follo in the face. He asks Follo to go away since he's done with his aspirations.

According to the chapter, whenever Follo looked at his friend, his sparkling eyes instilled in his friend a deep sense of insecurity. He felt as if he was falling behind. That's why, Follo's friend wants him to stop tagging along with him. He urges Follo to become a Cleaner himself for all he cares.

Follo and Rudo in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Following that, the chapter returns to the present. Tears run through Follo's face as he lies helplessly, clutching onto his friend's hammer. He mentions how he only wanted to become a good rival to the boy, and nothing else. According to the chapter, Follo wanted to show everyone how people like him and his friend could become somebody.

Just then, Rudo rushes toward Follo, who doesn't want to give up on his friend's prized possession, symbolizing their shared dream. Gachiakuta chapter 125 ends with Follo handing over his Treasure to Rudo as he wants the boy to use it.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 126? (speculative)

Rudo comes to Follo's rescue (Image via Shueisha)

Given how the latest chapter ended, Gachiakuta chapter 126 will likely reveal Rudo's answering to Follo's request. There's a chance he may not accept his Treasure; rather he could urge the boy to get up and fight on his own.

As for Follo, his acceptance of his own past and the act of giving away his Treasure to Rudo shows his maturity. Thus, Gachiakuta chapter 126 could show Follo awakening his powers as a Giver and wielding his Treasure as his Vital Instrument.

