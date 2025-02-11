Kagurabachi chapter 68 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 68 is set to be released on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 12th issue for 2025, according to Shueisha's MANGA Plus site. However, due to the differences in time zones, the chapter will be accessible to most manga fans on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

In the previous chapter, Hiruhiko demonstrated his unconventional swordsmanship to puzzle Yojiro Sengoku. Meanwhile, Iori and Chihiro shared a conversation, where the former realized how different her world is from Chihiro's.

Shortly after that, Chihiro faced a group of mobs outside the hallway. Iori was further convinced that she wanted to go back to her previous, comfortable life. Yet, at that moment, Hiruhiko arrived at the scene, holding Yojiro's severed head.

Kagurabachi chapter 68 release date and time

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's official MANGA Plus website, Kagurabachi chapter 68 will be released on Monday, February 17, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #12. Yet, due to the varying time zones, most manga lovers across the global regions can enjoy the chapter earlier on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Below are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 68, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, February 17, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 17, 2025

12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 68?

Yojiro Sengoku in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Interested readers can enjoy Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 68 on several Shueisha-based platforms, including the official MANGA Plus site, the MANGA Plus application, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the official VIZ Media website.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters are available for free on these aforementioned platforms, except the Shonen Jump+ app, where one needs a subscription to read every chapter. Likewise, fans need a monetary subscription to MANGA Plus to read beyond the six free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 67 recap

The chapter, Kyoto Massacre Hotel, kicks off with Hiruhiko finding out from Toto that Chihiro Rokuhira is alive. Renewed with vigor, Hiruhiko prepares to take down the hotel staff and prepare for the rematch against Chihiro.

However, Yojiro Sengoku, the founder of the Reigen One-Sword Style poses a formidable threat to the Hishaku sorcerer. Sengoku's attacks momentarily push Hiruhirko into a corner.

Hiruhiko, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Yet, he realizes that he has to surpass in terms of swordsmanship if he wants to be on the same level as Chihiro. Thus, Hiruhiko demonstrates his unconventional swordsmanship by cutting Yojiro's left arm off.

The swordsman wonders who discipline Hiruhiko is. However, the Hishaku sorcerer says he's the student of freedom. Elsewhere, Iori wakes up from sleep and strikes up a conversation with Chihiro.

Iori, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

During their conversation, Iori realizes how much she misses her old life in school. Yet, their conversation is interrupted by a knock on the door. Chihiro finds a man with a knife lunging at him. Besides the unknown assailant, Chihiro notices several mobs approaching the door.

He realizes that they have become a target. He urges Iori to stay back and enters into the battle. Chihiro Rokuhira demonstrates his exceptional swordsmanship to eliminate the low-level mobs.

Chihiro Rokuhira eliminates the enemies (Image via Shueisha)

Seeing the bloodshed, Iori further realizes how different her world is from Chihiro. The Enten user mentions that while he has no way to return, Iori has a choice. As such, Iori decides to return to school. Just then, Hiruhiko arrives on the floor via the hotel's elevator, holding Yojiro Sengoku's severed head. The chapter ends with Hiruhiko telling Chihiro that he's ready for him.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 68? (speculative)

Chihiro and Hiruhiko in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given how the latest issue ended, Kagurabachi chapter 68 will likely show Chihiro Rokuhira's rematch against Hiruhiko. Takeru Hokazono has been structuring the narrative to create a parallel between the two characters, especially with the co-learning motif.

Slaying Yojiro symbolizes that Hiruhiko has reached Chihiro's level in terms of swordsmanship, if not surpassed. That's why, Kagurabachi chapter 68 will showcase a fascinating contest between the two characters. Besides that, the chapter could show Toto in action against the Masumi members.

