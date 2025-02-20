  • home icon
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Feb 20, 2025 23:30 GMT
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Shiori Arisaka as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 9 will be released on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 12 am JST. The anime's next episode will first be aired on Tokyo MX and other local television networks. Following that, the anime will stream locally and on Crunchyroll globally.

The previous episode focused on Shiori Arisaka. After being officially employed by SORD, the teacher was asked to evaluate Class A before they were deployed for an important mission. While it took Arisaka some time to make the decision, she chose to follow her resolve.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 9 release date and time

Taiga Sengoku as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Taiga Sengoku as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will be released on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 12 am JST.

The upcoming anime episode will be titled Rite of Passage. Its release may get delayed in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules worldwide.

The ninth episode of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime will be released at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amWednesdayFebruary 26
Eastern Daylight Time11 amWednesdayFebruary 26
British Summer Time4 pmWednesdayFebruary 26
Central European Summer Time5 pmWednesdayFebruary 26
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmWednesdayFebruary 26
Philippine Standard Time11 pmWednesdayFebruary 26
Japanese Standard Time12 amThursdayFebruary 27
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amThursdayFebruary 27
Where to watch Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 9?

Murasaki as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Murasaki as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 9 will first be aired on Tokyo MX and other local television networks in Japan like Sun TV and BS NTV. In addition, the anime will be available to watch online on Prime Video, Netflix, ABEMA, d Anime Store, and others.

As for global anime fans, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 9 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. That said, the streaming platform will only release the episode in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 8 Recap

Maki Inohara as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Maki Inohara as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 8, titled Arisaka's Journal, saw Shiori Arisaka finally become officially employed by SORD. With that, she received the responsibility to evaluate the agents before they were deployed for a mission.

While Arisaka had a tough time deciding whether she should allow Taiga to join the mission, she followed her resolve. Arisaka allowed all Class A students to be deployed under the condition that she could monitor them on-field.

The anime later revealed that Shiroi Arisaka had murdered her abusive father to protect her mother. However, the psychological trauma made her think that it was her mother who rescued her.

What to expect from Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 9?

Aoi Haruto as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)
Aoi Haruto as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode 9, titled Rite of Passage, will follow the SORD agents as they initiate their big mission. As hinted by the anime, Yuuki was to join them as they tracked down multiple targets.

Aoi Haruto was set to face off with someone in a one-on-one battle, while Maki Inohara was set to get injured. Fortunately, Taiga Sengoku will patch her up during the mission.

