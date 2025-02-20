  • home icon
  Ishura season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ishura season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Umer
Modified Feb 20, 2025 11:30 GMT
Ishura season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Passione)
Ishura season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 8 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. Episode 8 will be available on 23 Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Ai TV. International fans can stream the episode on Disney+.

The episode introduced two new characters: Lucnoca the Winter, an undefeated ancient dragon, and Psianop the Inexhaustible Stagnation, Neft’s only disciple who remained unchanged. Both vowed to join the Royal Games in Aureatia Kingdom.

Ishura season 2 episode 8 release date and time in different regions

Mele as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)
Mele as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 8 will be released on February 26, 2025, at 11 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). In other parts of the world, the release timings will vary. Some of them are as follows:

Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeWednesdayFebruary 26, 20256 am
Eastern TimeWednesdayFebruary 26, 20259 am
Greenwich Mean TimeWednesdayFebruary 26, 20252 pm
Central European TimeWednesdayFebruary 26, 20253 pm
Indian Standard TimeWednesdayFebruary 26, 20257:30 pm
Philippine TimeWednesdayFebruary 26, 202510 pm
Japanese Standard TimeWednesdayFebruary 26, 202511 pm
Australian Central TimeThursdayFebruary 27, 202512:30 am
Ishura season 2 episode 8: Where to watch?

Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)
Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 8 will be released on these Japanese TV channels, according to their release timings: Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Yamanashi TV, Nagasaki International TV, Shizuoka TV, IBC Iwate Broadcasting, Niigata Broadcasting, TV Shin-Hiroshima, Nikonhai TV, HTB Hokkaido TV, Miyagi TV, Ai TV, and nine other ones.

The Winter 2025 anime series will also be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA. For international fans, Ishura season 2 episode 8, and the entire series will be streamed on Disney+ and other local streaming sites.

Ishura season 2 episode 7 recap

Lucnoca as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)
Lucnoca as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 7, titled Lucnoca The Winter and Psianop The Inexhaustible Stagnation, commenced with a focus on Igania Ice Lake, a land filled with snow, where Lagrex the Butchering Landslide and Harghent the Still were traveling, looking for someone who could defeat the former. Their reason for travel was to find someone who could defeat Alus the Starrunner.

As they reached a mountain, the two characters stumbled across Lucnoca the Winter, an undefeated dragon. Lagrex immediately challenged the dragon but was humbled due to Lucnoca's uninterest in battle. However, as Lagrex tried to attack, he was pulverized. After his defeat, Harghent invited Lucnoca to the Aureatia Kingdom for the Royal Games.

Psianop as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)
Psianop as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

The second part of the episode commenced with a focus on the Gokashe Sand Sea, a deserted place. A group of travelers were exploring it when they encountered the disciples of Neft the Nirvana, the last living member of the First Party. These disciples easily overpowered the travelers and boasted of their strength.

As they returned home, they saw everything reduced to ruin by an ooze (slime). The slime was overpowered and went by the name of Psianop. It was looking for the disciples' master, Neft. After meeting the master, these two commenced a hardcore battle where Neft's age led to his demise. Afterward, Psianop was advised to participate in the Royal Games.

What to expect from Ishura season 2 episode 8? (speculative)

Uhak (left) as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)
Uhak (left) as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 8 titled Uhak The Silent, will likely introduce Uhak, a silent ogre with an intimidating aura.

Given the title of Ishura season 2 episode 8, the episode might entirely focus on the introduction of a single character (which has happened for the first time). So, Uhak might be a special case, maybe even closer to the Real Hero.

