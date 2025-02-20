Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 is set to release on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Takumi and co now having been officially targeted by the Holy Empire of Sidonia, fans can expect more action than ever before in the coming weeks.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 has at least confirmed its release info.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 release date and time

Takumi's final companion for now will likely be introduced in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 (Image via Studio Comet)

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on February 26 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, February 27 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Where to watch Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 will likely see Takumi's current group spend some time away from home following their recent incident (Image via Studio Comet)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of their full lineup and schedule for their Winter 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 8 recap

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 8 began with Takumi being approached by the king as he and Reyva were finishing up on his carriage. The king assured he would protect Takumi, even ordering records of his visit to be erased following his departure. Takumi then purchased the home he had been living in, as focus shifted to Sidonia, who had smuggled one of Takumi’s sewer purification plates out of Bakilatos.

Sidonia’s leaders decided to take action against Takumi by sending their forces after him. Takumi then registered Reyva at the adventurer’s guild, where he was pressured to come up with a name for his party. Focus then returned to Sidonia 10 months after Takumi’s present, where Yamato and Akira were seen training. However, Akane abandoned her training to continue studying and scrutinizing the Church of Divine Lights holy scriptures.

Takumi was then asked to lead one of Papek’s employees on an escort mission to a town which made milk and cheese. This led to Takumi being nostalgic for his own world, as he’d yet to encounter those goods in this new world. He initially seemed upset, but was comforted by the words of Sofia and others. The episode with him naming his party the Wings of Nolyn before returning home, where they were ambushed by Sidonian forces but successfully escaped.

What to expect from Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 (speculative)

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 9 should begin with a continued focus on the context of Takumi’s attack. This will likely be achieved either via a focus on Takumi and co’s investigation into the incident, or a look at Sidonia discussing the failure of their mission. In either case, this should be followed by Takumi and co deciding to leave town for a while.

They’ll likely explore parts of the Barcula Kingdom during this precautionary journey, in turn introducing whatever final members of Takumi’s eventual full party may remain. Should this end up being the next episode’s focus, fans can expect it to end with the character joining his group, similarly to how Reyva’s introductory episode was structured.

