Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6: Takumi learns Lady Nolyn's secret as he makes a new ally

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 was expected to focus primarily on Takumi meeting and introducing a new character who’d become his ally. Officially released on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the installment did indeed see this course of events play out, but not how fans expected.

Rather than introduce a new humanoid character, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 saw Takumi’s new ally come in the form of a monster horse. However, the latest release also saw Takumi discover Lady Nolyn’s time travel antics, and tease a greater purpose to his being in this world.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 sees Takumi begin to learn how and why he’s in this world

Brief episode recap

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 began with the Holy Empire Sidonia’s Church of Divine Light revealing they’ve heard of Takumi Iruma’s abilities. Arguing that light magic being a gift from their God, they demanded that the Kingdom of Barcula hand over the patent to Takumi’s inventions, and Takumi himself. However, Barcula’s king refused. Takumi heard of this from Papek, who assured him that there was no problem.

Papek also revealed that the god of the Church of Divine Light is Anat, then explaining that since Barcula upholds freedom of religion, many people follow the Church of Creation. Papek positioned the former religion as exploitative of the people, while the latter prioritizes helping them even when there’s nothing to be gained. As Takumi thought he shouldn’t get involved with them, Papek explained that Barcula’s king ordered a meeting with them and Marquis Godwin.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 saw Takumi invite Maria and Sofia Sylphid to join him in going to the Royal Capital, with Maple also saying she’d come. He also told them he’d be making them new cloaks enchanted with the Block Perception spell. While Maria and Sofia were shopping, Sofia was revealed to be lovestruck by Takumi, who meanwhile was visiting Lady Nolyn once again.

After chastising him for not bringing an offering, he asked her about Anat. Nolyn explained that she’s the only goddess, and that he’d learn who Anat is in due time. Seemingly jealous, she asked him why he wanted to know, prompting him to explain that Sidonia is getting closer to him. She said this wasn’t a result of her blessing coming undone, but rather that Sidonia being the ones who brought him to this world supersedes a blessing’s power.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 then saw Takumi ask about the summoned heroes, prompting Nolyn to explain that she sent him back in time one year. She likewise reveals that it’s still “another few months” before the summoning would occur. Takumi then asked her why she did this, but she refused to answer by saying time was up. After bidding him goodbye and telling him to bring her sweets, she sent him back to reality.

Focus then shifted to 10 months after this specific moment, showing Akira still training in the Holy Empire of Sidonia. In addition to Akane, Yamato is now also shown watching from the sidelines, seemingly scorningly while she maintains her worried gaze. Focus then returns to Takumi, who has given Maria and Sofia cloaks which match his in design, but feature their respective detailing colors of red and green as opposed to his blue.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 then saw Takumi reveal his intent to build a carriage for himself so they don’t have to rent one when they travel. He then said he’d still need to rent a monster horse from the guild, which prompted Maria to reveal that unicorns, drake horses, and even griffons can be found in the Forest of Death outside of Bolton. They all then went to tame one, with Maple being particularly excited at the idea.

A Bush Wolf then ran right past them without noticing them, prompting Takumi to say the cloaks were well made if they could deceive a Bush Wolf. However, Sofia took hers off for wanting to train and fight, leading to the group finding good meat and treant wood. Maple, however, grew frustrated and went ahead on her own, finding an injured drake horse. As she befriended it, the two were attacked by a giant horde of monster ants, forcing maple to make a dome of webbing.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 saw Maple begin to worry that Takumi and co abandoned her, resigning herself and the drake horse to their apparent fate. However, when she next opened her eyes, Takumi was congratulating her efforts and explaining he came as soon as he realized what was happening. Maple then tried to heal the drake horse, but it was repelled due to the monster being so wary as it was unconscious.

Takumi then put Maple and the drake horse into his pocket dimension, which caused a tremendous strain on him. He passed out shortly thereafter, and slept for 12 hours from that point. However, he maintained the pocket dimension during that time since he couldn’t call for Maple, and she was following his instructions of waiting for his call. Sofia intervened by talking to Maple directly through Takumi’s mana, explaining the current situation.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 6 saw Maple make another web dome, which would keep the horse calm after it left the pocket dimension. Maria then went to get medicinal herbs for the drake horse, with Takumi waking up sometime after. He then entered the web dome to heal the drake horse, recognizing Maple’s good job of treating it. He then cast High Heal on the horse, taming and naming her Camellia as the episode ended.

Final thoughts

Episode 6 advances the plot significantly, seeing Takumi discover Lady Nolyn’s trick, learn about the Church of Divine Light, and make a new ally. Fans can expect such revelations and developments to continue throughout the second half of the season, creating and leading into a naturally climactic conclusion likewise.

