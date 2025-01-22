Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4: Takumi takes Maria and Sofia on their first adventure as Maple evolves

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 was expected to see protagonist Takumi Iruma continue meeting new friends and turning them into major allies. Officially released on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, the installment instead focused on further developing the relationship Takumi has with his current compatriots.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 also saw Takumi take Sofia Sylphid and Maria on their first quest, also registering them with the Adventurer’s Guild. While this did end up attracting attention to him in the end, it seems that Takumi is still safe thanks to a key introduction made.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 sees Takumi and co undertake their first quest

Brief episode recap

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 saw Takumi Iruma begin researching alchemy, questioning why it wasn’t very prevalent in the world. He then realized that it’s based on the writing of an ancient magic civilization. Since he can read all languages due to Lady Nolyn’s blessing, he’d obviously find studying it simple. At home, Maria and Maple expressed their joy at seeing his interaction with Sofia Sylphid yesterday.

The trio then got to work on preparing some of Takumi’s toilets for final sale, where he explained he wanted to soon go on a journey. He expressed a desire to both experience the world while also finding new materials to craft with and have fun doing it. Maria expressed a desire to go with him and Sofia, showing concern that she’d be left behind otherwise. After some pleading on her part, Takumi decided to check her stats to see if she could come.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 saw him subsequently realize that Maria’s stats were good enough to make her a battle maid capable of combat. Sofia then asked Maria to join them, expressing her feeling that she could teach Maria how to fight. This prompted Takumi to make armor and weapons for both. Sofia first requested a sword, longspear, bow, and several knives, as well as a buckler shield that isn’t bulky.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist episode 4 saw Maria get a chance to get out of the house with Takumi and Sofia (Image via Studio Comet)

Maria said any short sword or knife would be good for her given her current training, but Sofia suggested a spear and offered to train her in its use. Takumi then made several spearheads, swords, knives, and other weapons. He also enchanted all of the weapons to maximize their durability and repairability. Takumi then realized he needed to get their measurements for their armor, pulling out 1:1 scale dolls he made of them for this purpose.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 saw Takumi use Maple’s spider silk and the Huge Armored Boar’s carapace as the armor’s base. Several days later, the outfits were done, with everyone happy with the final products. The two were also happy with their weapons, thanking Takumi for the equipment. He then gave them each a magic ring imbued with mana to serve as focus points for magic casting.

Sofia expressed concern at how tiring this all must’ve been, but Takumi said it was worth it in the end with the new skills he acquired via leveling up so many times. Takumi then registered each of them with the Adventurer’s Guild, also registering the three of them as a party. The trio then decided to fulfill Takumi’s guest requirement, trying to find a suitable mission on the guild board. However, the trio were then approached by a group of men trying to steal the girls away.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 saw Takumi step in despite how scared he was, antagonizing them into attacking. However, Takumi used alchemy to defend himself by hardening his body, prompting the guildmaster Barack to come over. Once a guild receptionist made it clear that Takumi did nothing but stand there and get hit, he asked Takumi’s group to follow him in order to find out what he did.

After assuring that his private information would be kept safe, he explained that he used alchemy to turn charcoal into diamond. This hardened the charcoal dust he covered his body with. Barack then decided to immediately promote them several ranks if they were able to complete a series of quests. One of the quests was to kill goblins, eventually leading them to realize there was an encampment with a Goblin General nearby.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 saw Takumi’s group decide to take it on themselves after Sofia expressed confidence that they could handle it on their own. However, Maple went into Takumi’s pocket dimension before the fight due to imminently evolving into an Arachne. The remaining trio successfully killed all goblins present, leading to Barack initially reprimanding them before promoting Takumi to Rank E, and Sofia and Maria to Rank F.

Takumi continues to make key introductions in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 (Image via Studio Comet)

Maple also reappeared here, revealing that she now had a human upper body attached to her spider legs and thorax. Her colors had also inverted, with her arachnid body being primarily white with black detailing now. Her human upper half had white, short hair cut at her shoulders and red eyes. Maria then asked Takumi for scraps of worthless cloth to make underwear with.

However, after seeing Takumi draft a picture of what underwear in his world looked like, she asked him to make her and Sofia some in that style. Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 then saw Papek arrive to arrange Takumi’s meeting with the Lord of Bolton, Marquis Godwin. Papek also explained that Godwin was the protection against the Holy Empire of Sidonia he’d mentioned earlier, forcing Takumi to go.

Godwin’s meeting with Takumi primarily saw him praise Takumi’s efforts in both producing toilets and as an adventurer. He emphasized the need for Takumi to take care of himself, especially once Sidonia starts making moves. Back at home, Takumi gave Sofia and Maria the completed underwear, with Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 ending on an awkward moment of Takumi getting embarrassed over asking them to try it on.

In summation

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 was an exciting episode which progressed the series forward in an exciting way. While no clear and present conflict has been introduced yet, the series seems to be building into this for the weeks and episodes to come.

