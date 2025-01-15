Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 3: Maria and Sofia introduced as Takumi does the impossible

Heading into Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 3, fans were expecting the installment to see Takumi at least get one slave ally from the Mulan Company. Officially released on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the installment did indeed see Takumi finally enlist some key allies to his cause.

However, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 3 did this in a way which most other isekai anime series may not have undertaken. This led to a unique and exciting introductory installment for Maria and Sofia Sylphid, the latter of whom plays a significant role in the episode’s events.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 3 sees Takumi finally get the help he needs

Brief episode recap

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 3 began with Takumi and Papek meeting Mulan, the owner of the Mulan Trading Company. Papek explained Takumi’s situation, prompting Mulan to fully explain the context of the slave contract and how it benefited both the slaves and their owners. This seemingly put Takumi’s mind at ease, prompting Mulan to explain the types of slave contracts.

Takumi then explained what he’ll need out of a slave, with Mulan suggesting getting one slave for housekeeping, and one for fighting. She first introduced him to a young girl named Maria who was kidnapped by bandits when she was young and has no family left. Mulan explained that she was trained in reading, writing, calculations, and general housekeeping. After a brief discussion of the house and if Maria could handle it, Takumi decided to contract her.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 3 then saw Maria suggest Sofia Sylphid as the second, but Mulan rejected this and told her to pack up her things. Mulan admitted that Sofia was an option, but added that she had some issues. However, Takumi’s intuition skill convinced him to at least meet with her. Sofia then turned out to be the elf he met in the courtyard at the end of the last episode, with Mulan explaining that she was a war slave captured 50 years ago.

Takumi continues to learn about his new world in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 3 (Image via Studio Comet)

Mulan explain that she has a severely injured hand and leg, and had her unique elven magic sealed away, making her a suboptimal combat slave. Mulan guessed she was placed under a curse, but Takumi nevertheless asked to speak with her alone, which Sofia objected to but did nonetheless. Takumi introduced himself before grabbing hold of her and taking a look at her status. He decided to form a contract with her and try to fully heal her later on.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 3 saw everyone shocked to hear this, but Mulan nevertheless casted the contract spell for the three of them. The trio then returned to Takumi’s home, where Maple immediately jumped on Takumi as he opened the door. Introductions were made, followed by Takumi giving each of them their own room and permission to use the home’s amenities.

Maria then revealed during her bath with Sofia that Mulan had refused every other offer to contract her before Takumi’s. In response, Sofia revealed her suspicion that Takumi was dangerous or hiding something due to a lack of information on some documents she saw Mulan draft up. Takumi then made dinner for and ate with Sofia and Maria, requesting a more casual relationship as well.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 3 saw him later meet with Papek to pick up manufacturing supplies. On his way home, he went into a church with a statue of Lady Nolyn and prayed to it. He asked Nolyn why she disliked the Holy Empire of Sidonia if it controlled the country’s religion, prompting her to summon him to her world and explain. She elaborated that she has nothing to do with Sidonia and their Church of Divine Light.

Instead, she was worshiped by the Church of Creation, the older religion of the two. Likewise, the Church of Divine Light worshipped a god that didn't exist, and used forceful means to spread their influence and oppose Nolyn’s following. Nolyn added that despite this, she refused to interfere in humanity’s affairs, leading to the events that brought Takumi to this world and give him her unending blessing as an apology.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 3 saw her further warn that the “tutorial” aspect of her blessing would soon end. In other words, Takumi’s journey wouldn’t go nearly as perfect and smoothly as it had up to this point once that time came, with Nolyn adding it’s up to him from now on. Focus then jumped ahead in time by a year to the Holy Empire of Sidonia, where a man discussed the three summoned heroes and their progress with others.

Nolyn's reappearance in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 3 likely signifies a larger and more involved role for her in the near future (Image via Studio Comet)

Lady Elizabeth was also present, and clearly subservient to this man. The three heroes were then introduced as two boys named Akira and Yamato, and a girl named Akane. The former two were training, but Akane refused due to not liking violence. Elizabeth tried to convince her otherwise, but Akira interrupted and promised to protect her. Akane, meanwhile, stared down Elizabeth and called her dangerous.

In the present, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 3 saw Takumi return home and head to his workshop. Sofia noticed something he had in magical wrapping paper, likewise spying on him to see what he was hiding. She saw him cut and poison himself before healing it in order to level up his skill in order to level up his skills so he could fully heal Sofia. However, Sofia barged in when he mentioned Maria’s name, clearly concerned for her.

She injured herself in the process, prompting Takumi to try and heal her, which leveled up his skill to where it needed to be. After getting her in bed with Maria’s help, he cast Dispel and Extra Heal on her, successfully dispeling the curse and healing her injuries. The episode ended with Maria explaining the situation to Sofia as she awoke, and both being happy to be with Takumi as Sofia pledged her lifelong loyalty to him.

In summation

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 3 was overall a fairly significant episode which moves the plot along at a relatively quick pace. At the very least, it condensed the initial development of Takumi and Sofia’s relationship to a single episode, which is at least timesaving. Maria should soon be getting a similarly structured episode for herself, with Lady Nolyn also likely to have a larger role in coming episodes following her reappearance here.

