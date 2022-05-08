Every demon in Demon Slayer's Spider Family ranked

The Spider Family of Demon Slayers: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most powerful and noteworthy groups of demons that was showcased in the Mount Natagumo Arc. This group was created by the Lower-Rank Five: Rui, a dysfunctional, sadistic demon who wanted to have a make-believe family for his own comfort.

In Demon Slayer, demons prefer to work alone and they usually don’t band together under any circumstance. Each member of the Spider Family has been assigned a role that they have to fulfill. Refusing to do so would lead to painful deaths.

This article will list all the demons in the Spider Family from weakest to strongest.

Spider Family demons in Demon Slayer ranked based on their strength

5) Mother Spider Demon

The Mother Spider Demon was the most abused member of the Spider Family, who often got tortured by Rui and Father Demon. There wasn’t much known about her past. However, in her human days, she was a happy person alongside an unnamed individual who loved and cared for her.

The Mother Spider Demon was forced to join the Spider Family by Rui and was given the position of a mother. She was regarded as the weakest demon in the family, which is why she was tormented by Rui and Father Demon.

However, she possessed a unique Blood Demon Art which allowed her to connect her threads with targets to use them as puppets. She was able to control multiple puppets all at once. As her threads extended all over the Natagumo Mountain, she was able to control her targets remotely.

4) Son Spider Demon

The Son Spider Demon was given the position of an older brother when he approached Rui about joining the latter's family. Rui completely altered the Son Demon’s body by adding spider-like appendages. Although he was one of the strongest members of the family, fighting in close quarters was not his forte.

His Blood Demon Art was his venom which he mostly used for two purposes, namely to kill his targets instantly or turn them into spider-like creatures. If Shinobu had never reached Zenitsu in time with her antidote, he would have been turned into one of those creatures.

3) Spider Demon Daughter

The Spider Demon Daughter was the only demon in the Spider Family, apart from leader Rui, whose past was shown leading up to how she joined this twisted family in the first place. Initially, she was a lone cowardly demon who joined Rui’s pretentious family as the older sister just to survive.

If it weren't for her survival, she would have left the group eventually. She could not do so because she was the weakest among them in the beginning.

With her Blood Demon Art, she was capable of trapping her enemies in large spherical cocoons filled with acid that dissolved them slowly, turning them into food for her to consume later. The Spider Demon Daughter had a kill count of 80 humans.

2) Father Spider Demon

The Father Spider Demon was the second strongest member of the Spider Family. Not much is known about him, but we can assume that Rui altered his original face to resemble an actual spider with multiple eyes and spider pincers.

The Father Spider Demon didn’t have any Blood Demon Art. However, he outclassed all the others members of the Spider Family, including the leader Rui, when it came to raw brute strength. He was also able to transform his body into a stronger form by shedding his skin which also enhanced his regenerative abilities.

1) Rui

Rui was the Lower-Rank Five Demon in the Twelve Demon Moons. He was on the verge of death due to his frail body as a human when Muzan Kibutsuji turned him into a demon and saved his life. However, Rui killed and devoured a man in his own family afterward, which led to his parents deciding to put him to rest even though they were unwilling to do so.

Rui found out and killed both of his parents before setting off to start a new family. He gave himself the role of the youngest brother. Rui was the strongest member in the family. Similar to Muzan, he had the ability to enhance other demons' overall strength by giving them spider-like abilities.

Rui’s most powerful weapon was his Blood Demon Art, which allowed him to create durable and sharp threads that even Tanjiro was unable to cut through with his Nichirin Blade. He was able to use this thread in multiple ways, like keeping his own head intact if anyone tried to behead him.

