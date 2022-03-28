10 Demon Slayer characters who fans disliked over time

Demon Slayer has introduced various characters during the series, who have given fans plenty of memorable moments. But not all of them are loved by the fanbase.

Certain characters have harbored negative reactions from the fanbase, and this dislike has only grown every time they appear on-screen.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Characters that fans disliked every time they appeared on screen

1) Doma

Doma is one of the worst Upper Moon demons in Demon Slayer and some of the things he has done disgust Akaza. The two are constantly fighting over something and have been stopped by Kokushibo on numerous occasions.

Doma has eaten pregnant women and had a cult where he’d eat his own followers. He was also the reason for the death of Inosuke’s mother, and fans didn’t particularly like this character from the get-go.

2) Kaigaku

Kaigaku and Zenitsu have a history in ‘Demon Slayer’ (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Kaigaku is another character nobody liked in the series. He was the reason why his master, the former Thunder Hashira, had to take his own life after Kaigaku turned into a demon.

He also spoke ill of him when he met Zenitsu. Not only that, but he was also a kid who with Gyomei and was under his care. Kaigaku ran away at night and put off the Wisteria incense to let the demon enter the premises and kill other children.

He was disliked by the entire community ever since he was first introduced as a character.

3) Muzan

The hatred towards Muzan only grew because he was someone who wielded a lot of power but continuously showed signs of dishonor and desperation. Despite being the strongest demon, he was one of the most underwhelming antagonists in the series.

His Blood Demon Art wasn’t particularly creative like Hantengu’s, and he continued to display how desperate he was even though he was moments away from death.

4) Gyokko

The Great Witch and The Vampire @MMaystorm In the KNY data book, Gyokko apparently got a backstory



He was some weirdo in a fisherman village who always glued animal entrails and stuff in pots and called it art



And that's it In the KNY data book, Gyokko apparently got a backstoryHe was some weirdo in a fisherman village who always glued animal entrails and stuff in pots and called it artAnd that's it https://t.co/l1zKUTLWrU

Upper Moon 5 Gyokko was creepy and disgusting as a demon and was just as bad even when he was human. He was fascinated by the bodies of his dead parents and constantly collected the carcasses of dead fish to do strange things.

People maintained their distance and avoided him as much as they could. Gyokko also killed a boy who teased him and stuffed his body inside a jar. Fans didn’t particularly like Gyokko and continued to hate him as the story progressed.

5) Hantengu

Hantengu gave the demon hunters a tough time in ‘Demon Slayer’ (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Hantengu was mentally unstable as a human and committed many crimes. He constantly stole from people and even went to the extent of pretending to be blind. He would then blame his hands for his crimes.

Fans disliked this character and only loathed him even more during the fight. He’d constantly run away and hide his actual body in one of his clones, giving the demon hunters a tough time.

6) Rui

Rui mistreated his family in ‘Demon Slayer’ (Image via Ufotable)

No fan liked Rui in the series. His false sense of family resulted in him mistreating the other members of his so-called family. He even asked Tanjiro to give Nezuko to him to make her his sister.

Rui was extremely violent and often threatened the Mother Spider Demon as well. Fans were quite happy to see him get destroyed by Giyu Tomioka in one swift move.

7) Father Spider Demon

Father Spider Demon was another unhinged villain in ‘Demon Slayer’ (Image via Ufotable)

The Father Spider Demon was highly violent and gave a tough time to both Inosuke and Tanjiro. He almost killed the two demon hunters, but luckily, they could hang on to their dear lives. This demon also often abused the Mother Spider Demon and ruined her will to live.

The mother was at such a stage that when Tanjro was about to decapitate her, she welcomed him with open arms and her eyes closed. The fanbase despised the Father Spider Demon in the series for these reasons.

8) Swamp Demon

Swamp Demon targeted teenage girls in ‘Demon Slayer’ (Image via Ufotable)

The Swamp Demon was another character who the fanbase abhorred. He only went after 16-year-old girls by kidnapping them and then eating them later. He even collected their ornaments as mementos, which is extremely disturbing.

The demon also believed that the girls should feel good about the fact that he was devouring them at that age. Many fans were angry at the Swamp Demon’s ideals and his traits.

9) Daki

Daki caused her own brother inconveniences in ‘Demon Slayer’ (Image via Ufotable)

Fans disliked Daki in Demon Slayer because she was smug and thought the demon hunters were beneath her. But as soon as they started overwhelming her, she started throwing tantrums, which was extremely annoying to look at.

She’d cry to Gyutaro at the slightest inconvenience and even cause him a lot of trouble when they were humans. Even when her head was cut off, she blamed Gyutaro for not being strong enough when she was pretty weak.

10) Enmu

Enmu from Demon Slayer (image via Ufotable)

Fans found Enmu to be quite weird with the way he talked, and he also manipulated little children into helping him kill the demon hunters. He is extremely sadistic and thoroughly enjoys watching people suffer in pain. Even when the other Lower Moon demons were dying to Muzan, he was enjoying their deaths and had a happy expression the whole time.

He constantly played around with people’s emotions, even in the way he designed their dreams. Fans didn’t like him as a character in the series.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer