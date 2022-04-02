10 Demon Slayer characters with the oddest designs, ranked

Demon Slayer is arguably one of the hottest shonen anime and manga series of our time. As the name suggests, the show revolves around demons and humans that struggle every day to get rid of them.

Some of the demons in the series had unique abilities and featured some great designs as well. However, not all of them were great, and some of the demons had some disproportionate designs. Let’s take a look at some of the demons with odd designs.

Demon Slayer: Ranking the demons based on how odd their designs are

10) Kyogai

Kyogai had an interesting design. This demon was first introduced in Season 1 of the series, and was a formidable opponent who had drums embedded into his body. Striking each drum has an effect on the room, either tilting it in some direction or launching claw-like attacks on the target. This design certainly stood out compared to other demons in the series.

9) Flute Demon

Flute Demon from the Demon Slayer series (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

This demon is not all that popular since it was featured in a special one-shot and intended on joining the Twelve Kizuki. While most demons look healthy and strong, this demon looks quite wrinkly and brittle, which is odd because demons are nothing but humans with enhanced abilities, better regeneration skills and an altered appearance, but will die when exposed to sunlight. The demon also has long eyebrows, which looks odd.

8) Hantengu

Hantengu, as a demon, has one of the most unique Blood Demon Arts in the series. This demon can have its emotions manifest in the physical form as clones with unique abilities and appearances. However, his real form is quite odd as his hands are quite wrinkly and he has a huge bump on his forehead as well. While his clones have a good design, his real form is quite odd to say the least.

7) Yahaba

Yahaba from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Yahaba’s design is slightly better when we compare it to the likes of Hantengu’s real form, but there is one thing that is quite odd about his design. While he has eyelids, he never opens them because his eyes are embedded on the palms of his hand. But everything else apart from this feature seems alright. His abilities are quite interesting since he can use those eyes to change the direction of a projectile mid-air.

6) Nakime

Nakime is yet another demon with interesting abilities. She plays the Biwa, and each note that she plays changes the layout of the Infinity Castle. While she has the ability to detach multiple eyeballs from her body, she only has one on her head. Her appearance is similar to that of a cyclops, which is quite odd for a demon belonging to this series.

5) Horned Demon

Horned Demon from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

The Horned Demon resided in the Tsuzumi Mansion where Kyogai and the Tongue Demon also lived. He had a large frame with veins visibly running all over his body. But the design is odd because his body appears to be quite disproportionate. He has a chubby face, but large muscular arms. This demon was defeated by Inosuke with ease during the first season of Demon Slayer.

4) Gyokko

Gyokko the Upper Moon 5 demon from Demon Slayer (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Gyokko was a demon that had an odd personality as well. It played around with corpses and called it art, and did similar things even as a human being. It also has two mouths in place of the eyes, and has a single eye on the forehead, which is quite odd compared to other demons that somewhat resemble their human forms. He also has a bunch of tiny hands emerging from his body as well.

3) Father Spider Demon

While every member of the Spider Demon family had a face that had features resembling a human, the Father Spider Demon's resembled a spider, while the hair on the head looked like that of a human’s. This odd mix of human and spider elements was quite strange and it was weird to hear the demon talk, since the mouth resembled that of a spider’s. It was extremely strong and it needed Giyu’s intervention to defeat this demon.

2) Son Spider Demon

Son Spider Demon from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

The Son Spider Demon has one of the weirdest designs. It was well designed in the sense that the author wanted a demon that was extremely creepy, and the Son Spider Demon was just that. It had a human head mounted on a spider body. While it almost killed Zenitsu using its poison in the Nagatumo mountain, Zenitsu managed to kill it and later recovered with the help of Shinobu’s medicine.

1) Hand Demon

The Hand Demon has one of the oddest designs in the Demon Slayer series. It was introduced in the first season when Tanjiro attended the Final Selection event in order to become a member of the Demon Slayer Corps. It was disgusting to look at since the entire body was comprised of hands covering it from different angles. This demon certainly has one of the weirdest designs in the series.

