Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5: Takumi and co acquire upgrades as Sidonia makes its first moves

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 was expected to focus primarily on Takumi Iruma and his allies as they take on their next adventure. Officially released on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, the installment did indeed see Takumi and his allies take on a new quest, and get handsomely rewarded for it in turn.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 also saw the Holy Empire of Sidonia begin to solidify itself as the series’ antagonists and Takumi’s enemies. Likewise, the series also seems to be rapidly progressing through the year of prep time Nolyn gave Takumi, evidenced by her words and actions at the end of the episode.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 sees the Holy Empire of Sidonia set its sights on Takumi

Brief episode recap

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 began with Takumi showing Marie, Sofia Sylphid, and Maple the refrigerators he made. Maria was obviously ecstatic since it would keep food fresh longterm for her to cook with. Takumi then said he was visiting Papek to see about upgrading their equipment in the wake of their battle with the goblins. However, he first stopped by the Adventurer’s Guild to ask about blacksmiths who could handle mythril and adamantite.

The receptionist Hans suggested that he could synthesize the materials on his own, or mine them on a quest. He suggested the mine in Horas to the northwest, but added it required membership in the Blacksmith’s Guild to enter. However, a loophole existed in the form of accepting a quest to deal with monsters inside. The Guild Master then revealed that Horas needs Treant wood, which Takumi could harvest on the path to Horas.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 saw the Guild Master add that they have a blacksmith needing escort to Horas. Riell of the Lion Fang then entered, revealing intel that said upcoming escort missions would be hard. Takumi then offered to let Riell sleep at his house that night, leading to him coming with Takumi to meet with Papek. Sofia, meanwhile, was at home worried why Takumi was running so late, clearly growing concerned.

Takumi's technology continues to impress his new allies in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 (Image via Studio Comet)

On their way home, Riell and Takumi ran into someone oozing hostility, trying to escape them at first since they didn’t have equipment to fight. However, this was quickly revealed to be Sofia, leading him to explain the situation to her. Riell was then shocked to see Maple’s evolution, with Maple still disliking him. Takumi, Maria, and Sofia then decided to depart for Horas in three days, with Riell departing the day after.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 then saw Takumi get to work on making more equipment for their Horas mission specifically. Three days later, Papek gave them a carriage to use, with their client inside. The client introduced himself as Dgambo, and seemed to be a dwarf based on his appearance. As the group departed, Hans and the Guild Master learned that the beasts along the path had become even stronger and more ferocious.

Papek, meanwhile, was meeting with a royal advisor regarding Takumi’s toilets, and what the plan for them was next. In turn, the man also revealed that the Holy Empire of Sidonia has learned of such technology. Focus then shifted to the Holy Empire of Sidonia several months into the future from the current story. Akira was still training hard, as was Yamato, with Akane still watching Lady Elizabeth closely and clearly being suspicious of her.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 then returned focus to Takumi and co, who were preparing to split off from Dgambo to hunt Treants. While the group didn’t necessarily struggle, they were at times overwhelmed by the stronger Treants. Eventually, they succeeded, and were able to reach Horas safely. They then went to the Horas branch of the Adventurer's Guild, where Dgambo showed them the quest to accept to enter the mine.

The group then all entered together, with Takumi successfully finding mythril ore and adamantite in the process. Maple then said that something was coming, revealed to be a mole. Takumi used light magic to blind it before asking Sofia to kill it. Maria began lamenting her inability to do anything of value in the mines, which led to Takumi calming her down. Takumi then learned the basics of blacksmithing he needed from Dgambo to make the armor he wanted.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 saw Takumi successfully make the mythril and adamantite gear he wanted, including new weapons and armor, after returning home. Takumi also revealed he ended up making magic stones in the process, giving each of them one which suits their preferred magic. Takumi also gave himself one with lightning magic, allowing him to run incredibly fast and cast magic quickly.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 saw Sidonia's summoned heroes become much more sinister in the latest episode (Image via Studio Comet)

Takumi then gave Maria and Sofia a fire and wind spear each, with both being ecstatic at the quality of the gear. Sofia then asked for a shield since she wanted to be the one to protect Takumi whenever he needed it. In response, Takumi said that while he appreciated the sentiment, he wanted Sofia to cherish her own life first. This left her blushing as focus shifted to Lady Nolyn, who was watching all this play out.

However, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 saw Nolyn get a vision of a bloody blade, as well as two adventurers who seemed to be incredibly fierce. Focus then shifted to the Holy Empire of Sidonia a year later, where Aira and Yamato were revealed to be these two adventurers.

However, the two seemed much more sinister and evil than they had when they last appeared as they were sent on a mission of “peace” to the Kingdom of Samandor. Focus then returned to Takumi and co, where Sofia was watching him exhaust himself to make her shield and felt bad. As she wished he had an assistant to help, the episode ended with confirmation that Sidonia was making threats over Takumi’s toilet technology.

Final thoughts

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 serves as an exciting installment which rapidly progresses the anime’s pace, especially as it relates to the Holy Empire of Sidonia. Likewise, with new threats for Takumi and co on the horizon, fans can expect the group to find themselves in hot water sooner rather than later.

