Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 is set to release on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Takumi’s current allies gaining valuable battle experience, the series may soon begin introducing its main conflicts in the weeks and episodes to come.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 has at least confirmed its release info.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 release date and time

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 should see Takumi and co undertake another quest-style adventure (Image via Studio Comet)

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on January 29 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, January 30 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Where to watch Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5

Lady Nolyn may also reappear in Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 (Image via Studio Comet)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for their Winter 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 recap

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 began with Takumi researching alchemy before heading home. Maria then discussed his interaction with Sofia the previous night, comparing it to a knight swearing honor to his princess. Takumi then shared his intent to take Maple and Sofia on a trip to explore the world and gather materials. Maria asked to come as well, which Takumi initially rejected but accepted after looking at her stats.

Likewise, he realized he now had to make weapons and armor for both of them so they could fight and accompany him. He used alchemy to make them their preferred weapons, while Sofia trained Maria in combat with a spear. He used alchemy for the weapons, while combining monster parts and Maple’s silk to make their armor. After everything was done, the two signed off on everything and expressed their thanks as they registered with the Adventurer’s Guild.

However, guildmaster Barack noticed the group’s latent potential, offering them a chance to quickly rank up. They successfully did so after completing a series of three quests. Maple also evolved during this point to become an Arachne, essentially a spider’s body with a human’s upper torso on it. The episode ended with Papek introducing Takumi to Marquis Godwin Bolton, who was to be the one protecting him from the Holy Empire of Sidonia per Papek’s promise.

What to expect from Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 (speculative)

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 5 will likely open up with Takumi, Sofia, Maria, and Maple on another excursion into the world. They’ll likely be both fulfilling their quest requirement for the month, and grabbing whatever items Takumi may need in the same journey. In turn, this should reveal that a relatively significant amount of time has passed since episode 4.

Episode 5 should also give a brief focus to the Holy Empire of Sidonia again, possibly beginning to elaborate on what their true goals are in the process. The episode will likely end by either teasing or formally introducing the next close ally Takumi will make in this world.

