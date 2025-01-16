Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 is set to release on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 10 pm JST according to the series’ official website. Following the introductions of Maria and Sofia in the previous episode, fans are expecting the series’ long-term narrative to begin taking shape.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 has, at least, confirmed its release info.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 release date and time

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist episode 4 should continue to focus on Maria, Sofia, and Takumi continuing to adjust to living with each other (Image via Studio Comet)

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 will air on Japanese television networks at 10 pm JST on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region will see this translate to a release sometime on January 22 locally as well.

Trending

However, some may see the installment air early on Friday, January 23 instead. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Where to watch Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist episode 4 may also begin introducing more characters seen in the promotional material (Image via Studio Comet)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of their full lineup and schedule for their Winter 2025 anime season offerings.

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, and German dubs.

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 3 recap

Expand Tweet

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 3 began with Papek and Takumi meeting with Mulan, owner of the Mulan Trading Company. After having his concerns quelled by Mulan, Takumi explained what he needs in a slave to her, who suggested he get two slaves— one for housekeeping, and one for fighting.

She likewise first introduced him to Maria, who was confident she could handle the upkeep of his home by herself.

After agreeing to Maria, she suggested Sofia as the other slave, which Mulan shut down by telling her to go pack her things. However, Takumi’s intuition skill told him pursuing Sofia was the right choice, leading him to press the issue.

This prompted Mulan to introduce him to Sofia, who was the elven girl he met at the previous installment's end. Despite having some medical issues that limited her combat prowess, Takumi wanted to take her in and vowed to heal her.

Focus then shifted to the trio settling in at home together, followed by Takumi picking up materials from Papek the next day. On the way home, he went by a church and prayed to Lady Nolyn, who summoned him to explain why she dislikes Sidonia and warned him that his journey would get harder from here on out.

The episode ended with the three heroes Sidonia summoned being formally introduced, as Takumi successfully healed Sofia’s wounds and dispelled her curse.

What to expect from Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time episode 4 should begin with a continued focus on Maria, Sofia, and Takumi, as they continue to live with each other. More specifically, the episode should highlight how Sofia’s change of heart towards Takumi has affected the trio’s living situation. It’s even possible that Sofia may now have romantic feelings for Takumi.

Episode 4 should also see Lady Nolyn reappear, even if only for a brief moment, given the information she shared at the end of the last episode. Also likely to get a brief focus is the Holy Empire of Sidonia, likely through yet another flash-forward to the time when the summoning ritual was actually used.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback