Kawaki's character design in Boruto's opening flash-forward suggests his goal becoming a crusade

The Boruto anime teases a grim future through its opening sequence, depicting an intense conflict between protagonists Kawaki and Boruto Uzumaki as older characters. Their fierce clash takes place amidst the ruins of Konoha, hinting at Kawaki's divergence from his former ally and the village that once welcomed him. This flash-forward foreshadows a significant shift in Kawaki's path, potentially driven by a sinister objective.
Kawaki's appearance bears a distinctive accessory resembling a scarf or weight around his neck. This peculiar adornment carries symbolic weight, suggesting deeper insights into the motives that might propel his actions in the series' dark timeline. Unraveling the significance of this neck accessory could shed light on the underlying forces shaping Kawaki's narrative arc and the nature of his ultimate goals.
Boruto: Understanding Kawaki's Symbolic Scarf
Kawaki's distinctive neck accessory in Boruto is theorized to be not a scarf but a set of weights or a weighted collar. This detail holds profound significance, symbolizing the burden he has willingly shouldered upon himself.
In a glimpse of the future, Kawaki seems resolute in his crusade, a mission he believes will bring an end to the shinobi era. Such unwavering conviction likely stems from his traumatic past experiences and suffering inflicted by Jigen and the Kara organization.
The weighted collar represents a physical manifestation of the weight Kawaki carries within. His determination to dismantle the shinobi world suggests a deep-rooted belief that this path will ultimately lead to a better future, despite the immense challenge it presents. The collar's presence serves as a constant reminder of his resolve and the heavy responsibility he has taken upon himself, fueled by the scars of his past and a vision for a new order.
Boruto: Embracing the hatred and suffering of the Leaf village
Kawaki's decision to wear weights shows he accepts suffering and hatred as necessary steps to reach his objectives. He realizes his actions will draw intense criticism and condemnation, yet he embraces this burden as a required sacrifice.
The weights around his neck symbolize Kawaki's readiness to be the target of that hatred and suffering. He views this as his predetermined fate, his destined path, and the weights constantly remind him of the journey he has chosen. It visually represents his unwavering commitment to his cause, regardless of the personal cost.
Boruto: All you need to know about Kawaki
Raised by Jigen, the leader of Kara, Kawaki was meant to become Isshiki Ōtsutsuki's vessel. He first appears unconscious near the Land of Fire, stumbled upon by Team 7. Kawaki initially treats others with hostility and disrespect, shaped by the cruelty inflicted upon him by his birth father and Kara.
However, after Naruto Uzumaki takes him in, he develops a strong brotherly bond with Boruto Uzumaki. As the series progresses, Kawaki's perspective shifts, overcoming his negative outlook. Kawaki wields a unique power called Karma, a black diamond-shaped seal on his left hand, granting him various abilities like attack absorption. This special seal unlocks enhancements, making Kawaki a formidable fighter.
Final thoughts
Kawaki's distinctive look in the the series' glimpse into the future, specifically the prominent scarf or collar he wears, hints at intriguing possibilities for his character's journey.
This accessory symbolizes a personal mission or cause Kawaki has taken on, one he believes will lead to upheaval in the shinobi world. Despite the potential for facing hatred and hardship, he seems prepared to shoulder this burden. This suggests Kawaki has adopted a more intense, even zealous mindset, adding depth to his character.