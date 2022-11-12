Naruto: Konoha's Story chapter 2: Mirai's mission to escort Kakashi and Guy to the Land of Steam begins

Naruto: Konoha's Story chapter 2 is finally out, and fans of the franchise can't handle their excitement in wanting to relive the story in the form of a manga. While Naruto: Konoha's Story - The Steam Ninja Scrolls is already available in light novel and anime forms, fans have been looking forward to its manga adaptation as well.

The previous chapter showed fans a backstory to Mirai's time as a Genin as she was assigned to D-Rank missions, such as finding lost pet animals. In one such mission, she gets caught in some trouble when she is saved by her seniors. While she was worried if she would become a good shinobi in the future, the final panel saw Mirai as a chunin heading for her mission with Kakashi Hatake and Might Guy.

Naruto: Konoha's Story chapter 2: Mirai feels the pressure of being assigned the escort mission

Mirai and Shikamaru in Naruto: Konoha's Story chapter 2 (Image via Shueisha)

Naruto: Konoha's Story chapter 2 starts with Mirai capturing a group of bandits all by herself as she analyzes her weaknesses. However, the shinobi around her would still compare her to her father and grandfather, claiming that she was bound to have good skills, given her lineage.

This made Mirai feel lost as she started to think that she had become a shinobi only because she was the daughter of Asuma Sarutobi and the granddaughter of the Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi.

As Mirai is troubled by these thoughts, Shikamaru informs her about a mission to escort Kakashi and Might Guy to the Land of the Steam, a mission directly assigned to her by the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki. Originally, Mirai was one of Naruto's guards, but considering that he assigned her a mission on the day of the Five Kage Summit, it made her feel that the mission could be an S-class mission or higher.

Mirai Sarutobi as seen in Naruto: Konoha's Story chapter 2 (Image via Shueisha)

Even Shikamaru could figure out that Mirai was very troubled by something, and thus he asks her the question Asuma had once asked him. Shikamaru asked Mirai, when comparing the Hidden Leaf Village to the game of Shogi, which figure within the village would be considered the king?

While Mirai, similar to what Shikamaru had once answered, says the Hokage, the answer was incorrect as Shikamaru asked her to think about it in her mission.

Mirai later joined Kakashi and Guy on the mission to the Land of Steam. However, unlike what she had thought, the duo were very calm and almost enjoying the journey like a vacation. She even suspected an elderly couple of being disguised terrorists and, in the process, embarrassed herself.

Kakashi and Guy in Naruto: Konoha's Story chapter 2 (Image via Shueisha)

Later, as they reached the border of the Land of Fire, the group decided to stay the night in an inn, as the Land of Steam was just beyond a mountain. This is when it was revealed to the readers that Mirai knew about her father's killer, Hidan and that he was from the Land of Steam.

Final thoughts on Naruto: Konoha's Story chapter 2

Naruto: Konoha's Story chapter 2 showed viewers that Mirai knew about her father's killer. Maybe, the next chapter could see Mirai trying to learn more about the village and her father's killer, Hidan. However, readers know that Hidan was buried alive by Shikamaru in Naruto Shippuden.

But given that the group is set to enter the Land of Steam, they could come face to face with someone related to him or even Lord Jashin, the one who Hidan used to worship.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes