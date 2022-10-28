Naruto: Konoha's Story release date and time, where to read, and more

Shonen Jump has announced a new manga series, Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga, which is set to be released on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 12 am JST. The manga will be made available to read for free on Shonen Jump Plus and Viz Media's official website.

The manga series will be based on the light novel of the same name, with the story by Masashi Kishimoto and Sho Hinata and the manga by Natsuo Sai. It will adapt the light novel featuring Mirai Sarutobi on a special mission with Might Guy and Kakashi Hatake, the story of which has already received an anime adaptation in the Boruto anime.

Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga set to receive manga adaptation

Release date and time, where to read

Shonen Jump @shonenjump NEW SERIES ALERT!

Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga, story by Masashi Kishimoto and Sho Hinata, manga by Natsuo Sai, starts this Friday! Read it FREE from the official source! NEW SERIES ALERT!Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga, story by Masashi Kishimoto and Sho Hinata, manga by Natsuo Sai, starts this Friday! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3D9Rc3m 🚨 NEW SERIES ALERT! 🚨 Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga, story by Masashi Kishimoto and Sho Hinata, manga by Natsuo Sai, starts this Friday! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3D9Rc3m https://t.co/uFx1HChjB8

Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga chapter 1 will be released on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the chapter will also vary between different time zones, allowing most international fans to read the chapter on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Chapter 1 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 am PDT, Friday, October 28

Central Daylight Time: 10 am CDT, Friday, October 28

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am EDT, Friday, October 28

British Standard Time: 4 pm BST, Friday, October 28

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm CEST, Friday, October 28

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm IST, Friday, October 28

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm PHT, Friday, October 28

Australia Central Daylight Time: 12.30 am ACDT, Saturday, October 29

Might Guy and Kakashi Hatake as seen in the anime adaptation (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans can read the manga series for free on Viz Media's official website and Shueisha's MANGAPlus website. The same will also be available on Viz Media's Shonen Jump app and Shueisha's MANGA Plus app.

While the release pattern has yet to be revealed, it can be presumed that Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga will follow a bi-weekly release similar to the Sasuke Retsuden manga series.

What to expect from Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga?

Mirai Sarutobi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga is the manga adaptation of the light novel of the same name. It features Kakashi Hatake and Might Guy, accompanied by Asuna Sarutobi's daughter, Mirai Sarutobi.

When the Academy was closed to prepare for the Five Kage Summit, Kakashi and Guy decided to take a rare vacation together. Given how Might Guy was in a wheelchair and Kakashi was the 6th Hokage, Naruto assigned them a bodyguard, Mirai Sarutobi.

Might Guy, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Kakashi and Gut were only visiting a hot spring to relax, given how she was assigned a mission with two of Konoha's veterans, Mirai misunderstood the mission as S-ranked. Thus, she behaves accordingly, not knowing what is set to hit her.

If fans of the series do not want to wait until all the manga chapters are released, they can choose to read the light novel Konoha Shinden: Steam Ninja Scrolls by Masashi Kishimoto and Sho Hinata. The story has also received an anime adaptation in episodes 106 to 119 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

